Return to ‘good old days’ Focus on family, elders key to Free Indian Market success

SANTA FE

Last weekend’s Free Indian Market in Santa Fe drew more than 25,000 visitors and brought in an estimated $2 million in sales for participating artists, the market’s organizer Gregory Schaaf said on Monday.

Under the shade of tall trees, artists and their families set up 540 display booths on the lush grassy lawn in downtown Federal Park.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the attendees wore masks, observed social distancing and hand sanitizer was plentiful.

“The Free Indian Market was an enormous success,” said Schaaf. “In fact, I would call it a ‘miracle show.’ So many things came together and so many people cooperated. The city, the state, the federal, the tribal governments – they all cooperated.”

As a result, Schaaf said, the elders who founded the market “got their dream.”

“Their dream was that they were going to bring back the ‘good old days’ when Indian Market was like a family reunion and all the booth spaces represented family booths,” he said.

While nothing feels 100% normal with COVID-19 numbers still climbing due to the Delta variant, many attendees said they felt safe browsing the artists booths and were able to relax and enjoy the show.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are the first Native American art show that has official state certification as a COVID-safe event,” said Schaaf.

Jeweler/metalsmith David Gaussoin, Diné/Picuris Pueblo, said he liked the Federal Park location and the “family-friendly vibe.”

“It’s just really relaxed and easygoing,” said Gaussoin. “People are really nice! Everybody coming by seems happy. It’s just a really good feeling.”

Gaussoin said he also appreciates the Free Indian Market’s focus on elder traditional artists.

“We always say as Native people, ‘Respect your elders,’” he said. “That’s how we grew up. They’re the ones who paved the way for my generation. Someone has to speak up for our elders. They fought for us so it’s our turn to fight for them.”

“I love the setting,” said Diné silversmith/jeweler Nanibaa Beck, who opted for the Free Indian Market for the first time this year.

“It definitely felt like a community coming back home and being surrounded by family and friends,” she said. “I appreciate being next to people who I’ve seen and admired for a long time. It’s been great. The sales have been good.”

Beck said market organizer Schaaf also did a great job in making the market tax free for artists as well, adding one more “level of free” to the Free Indian Market.

“That’s been a huge benefit for artists that we appreciate,” she said.

The Free Indian Market also offered booths at no charge and artists kept all of their sales revenues.

In that regard, Diné jeweler/metalsmith Jeff Dement said that the Free Indian Market is “about the artists,” not capitalism.

“I think in the future I’ll be doing this show as long as it’s around,” said DeMent. “I like that they’re really supporting us as artists. I feel honored just to be here with all these other big-name artists – it feels really good.”

Long-time Santa Fe Indian Market silversmith/jeweler Mike Bird Romero, Diné, who lost his tenure when the market eliminated a policy that grandfathered in established elder artists a few years back, said the Free Indian Market was “great, inclusive and felt the way SFIM used to be.

“The venue they have resembles the old Indian Market where everyone seemed to benefit,” he said. “I’m happy with it.”

‘Celebratory feel’

Silversmith/jeweler/educator Connie Tsosie Gaussoin, Diné/Picuris, believes the market’s return to a focus on families was a key to its success.

“I think that’s what this whole atmosphere at the Free Indian Market is,” said Tsosie Gaussoin. “It’s a reunion, not only between the artists and families, but also the collectors. We’re visiting with people from all over the United States and few from Europe and some from Mexico. Everyone’s really enjoying it.”

Tsosie Gaussoin said the park was also a wonderful location to hold the outdoor market.

”I think this is what we needed at this time,” she said. “The whole atmosphere of Mother Nature, the grass, the trees, the sky, the clouds… we need to respect that as well. People are just in a happy mood here and I haven’t seen that in years.”

At the center of the market was an open performance area that showcased Native American talent and entertainment.

“This had a real festival feel to it, the way they used to do it,” said silversmith/jeweler Ernie Lister, Diné. “They had fashion shows, music, dance teams that walked around and danced for us. It really gave that celebratory feel.”

Singer/songwriter/artist Geraldine Barney, Diné, from Buffalo Springs near Tohatchi, said what she liked best about the market was that people were able to freely “express themselves, show their work and show themselves.”

“It’s more intimate, more conversational,” said Barney. “There is some really good quality work here and some amazing artists.”

Her acoustic music performance with members of the band Indigifemme reflected her traditional upbringing, she said.

“It’s real,” she said. “It’s coming from me from the inside, and so are the songs and the lyrics that I’ve written.”

Kathleen Atene said she, her husband Sam and their baby, from Round Rock, Arizona, came to Santa Fe to check out both the Santa Fe Indian Market and Free Indian Market for the first time.

She said she enjoyed the casual atmosphere at the Free Indian Market and talking with artists about their work in a relaxed fashion.

“I think it’s great,” said Kathleen. “A lot of people came out to show their work. Some of the work I’ve never seen before. It’s gorgeous.”

A Jicarilla Service Unit public health nurse, Atene said she felt safe and was impressed with the market’s adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures.

Schaaf said that with hundreds of donations, the Free Indian Market art auction, its primary fundraiser, was also a huge success and brought in enough funds to cover all of the market’s expenses.

“Through the auction, we made enough money to pay all the bills for this show,” he said.

Schaaf also said about 100 artists sold out everything they brought to the market, with the top-selling piece, a painting by renowned Diné artist Redwing Nez, garnering $28,000.

“With artists, we make the world go round, whether you be a writer or an actor, painter or jeweler – whatever mediums you do,” said Connie Tsosie Gaussoin. “Artists keep people awake, and that’s what our creations do, given to us by our Creator.”