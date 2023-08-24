Sunday, August 27, 2023

Select Page

Ultimate social powwow; Thousands flock to 101st Santa Fe Indian Market

Ultimate social powwow; Thousands flock to 101st Santa Fe Indian Market

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Navajo artist Jonathan Curley works in various mediums, producing art. His primary work is acrylic on canvas, and recent aerosol representations of his work were created with enamel spray paint on a metal surface.

Rick Abasta

Posted by | Aug 24, 2023 | , , |

SANTA FE

Over two days, 100,000 people converged on the Santa Fe Plaza to experience the traditional and contemporary art from more than 500 tribes across the U.S. on the grandest platform in the country, one that many people consider the ultimate social powwow.

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Twin Lakes, N.M., artist Boderra Joe is a poet and photographer. She recently released a book of poetry titled “Desert Teeth” published by Abalone Mountain Press in 2022. This year was her second time exhibiting her art at the Santa Fe Indian Market. Joe said the photographs are from what she sees, allowing her to create a different world by manipulating and enhancing the realities she captures. She brought 10 works with her for the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market.

Navajos joined the 800 juried artists across Indian Country for the 101st Annual Santa Fe Indian Market held Aug. 19-20.

As the largest juried Native American art market, the Santa Fe Indian Market brought in artists, musicians, dancers, models, fashion designers, sculptors, jewelers, pottery designers, basket makers, photographers, filmmakers, art enthusiasts, and buyers for the two-day event.

The Southwestern Association of American Art brings together the best of the best in the Native American art world every year, and this year was no exception.

Read the full story in the Aug. 24 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rate:

About The Author

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Partly Cloudy

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 55.9 F (13.3 C)
Humidity: 73%
Wind: North at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.37

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT