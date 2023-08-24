Ultimate social powwow; Thousands flock to 101st Santa Fe Indian Market

SANTA FE

Over two days, 100,000 people converged on the Santa Fe Plaza to experience the traditional and contemporary art from more than 500 tribes across the U.S. on the grandest platform in the country, one that many people consider the ultimate social powwow.

Navajos joined the 800 juried artists across Indian Country for the 101st Annual Santa Fe Indian Market held Aug. 19-20.

As the largest juried Native American art market, the Santa Fe Indian Market brought in artists, musicians, dancers, models, fashion designers, sculptors, jewelers, pottery designers, basket makers, photographers, filmmakers, art enthusiasts, and buyers for the two-day event.

The Southwestern Association of American Art brings together the best of the best in the Native American art world every year, and this year was no exception.

