Sunday, August 27, 2023

Universal truth revealed to Navajo artist at Santa Fe Indian Market

Rick Abasta

Aug 24, 2023

SANTA FE

Navajo artist Karl Jim views the Santa Fe Indian Market as truth and a gauge to measure where he stands as an artist. This truth has revealed the secret of the universe to him.

Courtesy | Karl Jim
21Native owner and proprietor Karl Jim is open to what the universe has in store for him. He described the Santa Fe Indian Market as his truth and a means to gauge his standing among the Native American art intelligentsia. He said, “I don’t wish ill on anybody. I just want the best for everybody and for whoever is hurting to be comforted.”

“What I realized after each market is the inspiration that you get from it. You see different levels of skill, communication, and who has it all together,” he said.

Jim is the brand manager for Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise. His work is renowned, especially in the Navajo Nation, where he has helped several tribal organizations with brand identity, graphic design, and marketing.

He is also the owner and proprietor of 21Native, a company he founded before the millennium to take graphic art to the next level in the 21st century and beyond.

For the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market, he was waitlisted, although he made the March 2022 deadline.

Around May 2022, he lost his love of 11 years and struggled to pick up the paint.

“It was hard for me to create,” he said. “I was crushed.

Courtesy | Karl Jim
The Navajo artist spent countless hours creating his vision showcasing the strength and resilience of Navajo women. Jim brought only two paintings to the Santa Fe Indian Market this year, representing about one-third of his original vision. He said the paintings were meant to be conversation starters.

About The Author

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

