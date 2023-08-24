Universal truth revealed to Navajo artist at Santa Fe Indian Market

SANTA FE

Navajo artist Karl Jim views the Santa Fe Indian Market as truth and a gauge to measure where he stands as an artist. This truth has revealed the secret of the universe to him.

“What I realized after each market is the inspiration that you get from it. You see different levels of skill, communication, and who has it all together,” he said.

Jim is the brand manager for Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise. His work is renowned, especially in the Navajo Nation, where he has helped several tribal organizations with brand identity, graphic design, and marketing.

He is also the owner and proprietor of 21Native, a company he founded before the millennium to take graphic art to the next level in the 21st century and beyond.

For the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market, he was waitlisted, although he made the March 2022 deadline.

Around May 2022, he lost his love of 11 years and struggled to pick up the paint.

“It was hard for me to create,” he said. “I was crushed.

Read the full story in the Aug. 24 edition of the Navajo Times.