55th Ééhániih brings the past and present together in Naatsis’áán

ALBUQUERQUE – Naatsis’áán stood tall as it welcomed trail riders, walkers, and its people as they celebrated the 55th Annual Ééhániih Day.

Ééhániih Day lands on the first Saturday of each August, collecting hundreds of people to be a community once more.

For 2023, the Ééhániih celebration cherished both veterans and the younger generation. The celebration was held Aug. 4-5.

Previously known as Pioneer Day, the celebration is a two-day event with trail riders and walkers painting a picture of what the festival would’ve looked like close to a century ago when vehicles didn’t exist in the Navajo Nation.

Spending time with family

Celebration goers are encouraged to camp out, cook for themselves, and enjoy the company of family and friends with events like horse races, different sports, a fun run/walk, and activities for the kids.

Families and participants arrived on Friday and set up their tents and supplies to camp out. They also welcome trail riders and walkers.

Everyone enjoyed a parade, races, and games on Saturday.

Carlos Begay, Page Unified School District’s Indian Education Office coordinator, started the parade with a traditional song to welcome the grand Marshals, former President Jonathan Nez, and Betty Lou Longsalt.

Begay said in Navajo that it’s vital for young people to recognize the importance of the land and its beauty without sharing or recording it and instead be in the moment.

Following Begay’s traditional singing, Jaycelyn Tallsalt sang the national anthem in Navajo as the Oljato Veterans Organization posted flags.

Naatsis’áán local Lorena Atene then gave the welcoming address and told everyone to be ready to participate in the activities throughout the day.

“Be blessed and remember our roots, the last time we had Ééhániih Day was in 2019,” said Atene.

Atene took the crowd of attendees back to the coronavirus pandemic when they couldn’t have Ééhániih and how many lives were lost but is glad everyone made an effort to attend this year.

“I wanted to honor the elders, the veterans, the families, and guests, everyone. I just wanted to mention the roots of our people here at Navajo Mountain, Naatsis’áán,” said Atene as she listed off the last names of people who live in the community.

