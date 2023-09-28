Bar 10, dry bags and ammo cans at River Mile 188

WHITMORE CANYON, Ariz. – He likes flying over the ranch early to wake those still asleep.

Flying over Bar 10 Ranch a few times at sunrise is Papillon Pilot Kalon Langston’s signature and the alarm clock for those getting on a raft between river miles 187 and 188, about seven river miles from Lava Falls, one of two largest rapids on the Colorado River – Tooh/Bits’íís Ninéézi.

Depending on Glen Canyon Dam-controlled water levels, Lava Falls sometimes falls under the IX-X classification river scale.

Langston has been a Papillon pilot for nearly 10 years and takes boat passengers/river runners to load and launch downriver and transports those ending their river trip to Bar 10 before they fly out to their respective destinations.

After a hearty breakfast – pancakes, potatoes, bacon, sausage, eggs, among other food – passengers make their way to the helipad, where they are weighed with all their carry-on before getting on Papillon’s Bell 206L-1 helicopter. Waterproof dry bags are also weighed. And seating depends on weight distribution.

The helicopter ride from Bar 10 to the Whitmore Helipad in the Grand Canyon – Bidáá Ha’azt’i – is six minutes. Cowboy Preston Wilstead, one of Bar 10’s ranch guides, said if one gets separated from a companion because of the weight distribution, it would be only a six-minute split.

Read the full story and other Wilderness River Adventures whitewater pieces in the Sept. 28 edition of the Navajo Times.