Tuesday, May 25, 2021
33° Clear
in Window Rock

Select Page

Desalinization workshop set in Indian Wells

Cindy Yurth

Posted by | May 25, 2021 | |

WINDOW ROCK

A demonstration and workshop on a device that uses solar power to remove salt from water will take place at 10 a.m. MDT June 2 at Sunflower Butte near Indian Wells, Arizona.

The workshop is sponsored by the Southwest Agroforestry Alliance Network.

Sadie Lister, who volunteered a well on her family’s customary use area for the demonstration, said the technology could create a new supply of potable water on the Navajo Nation, since there are many wells used by livestock that are too salty and mineralized for human consumption.

She’s also interested in the job and monetary opportunities it could create.

“A lot of people are looking at the (American Rescue Plan) funds right now,” she said. “This could be a good use of those. There would also be work opportunities assembling and selling the units to individual families.”

The workshop will feature the device’s inventor, Hill Kemp, who will be available to answer questions and distribute materials.

The workshop will open with a poem about water by a young Window Rock resident. Lunch will be provided by the Indian Nations Conservation Alliance.

Everyone is welcome and there is no charge.

To get to Sunflower Butte, turn south at the main crossroad in Dilkon, then west on Navajo Route 60 toward the Dilkon school. At about Milepost 8 there will be a graded road. Follow it for 7.3 miles.

“I’ll put some signs up that say ‘Demo workshop,’ or something like that,” Lister promised.

You can also search for “Sunflower Butte Well” on your map app, but don’t plan on having cell service as you get close to Sunflower Butte, she advised.
Information: Sadie Lister, 928-637-5633

Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

33°
Clear
31% humidity
wind: 6mph SW
H 83 • L 40

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT