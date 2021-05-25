Desalinization workshop set in Indian Wells

WINDOW ROCK

A demonstration and workshop on a device that uses solar power to remove salt from water will take place at 10 a.m. MDT June 2 at Sunflower Butte near Indian Wells, Arizona.

The workshop is sponsored by the Southwest Agroforestry Alliance Network.

Sadie Lister, who volunteered a well on her family’s customary use area for the demonstration, said the technology could create a new supply of potable water on the Navajo Nation, since there are many wells used by livestock that are too salty and mineralized for human consumption.

She’s also interested in the job and monetary opportunities it could create.

“A lot of people are looking at the (American Rescue Plan) funds right now,” she said. “This could be a good use of those. There would also be work opportunities assembling and selling the units to individual families.”

The workshop will feature the device’s inventor, Hill Kemp, who will be available to answer questions and distribute materials.

The workshop will open with a poem about water by a young Window Rock resident. Lunch will be provided by the Indian Nations Conservation Alliance.

Everyone is welcome and there is no charge.

To get to Sunflower Butte, turn south at the main crossroad in Dilkon, then west on Navajo Route 60 toward the Dilkon school. At about Milepost 8 there will be a graded road. Follow it for 7.3 miles.

“I’ll put some signs up that say ‘Demo workshop,’ or something like that,” Lister promised.

You can also search for “Sunflower Butte Well” on your map app, but don’t plan on having cell service as you get close to Sunflower Butte, she advised.

Information: Sadie Lister, 928-637-5633