Saturday, September 9, 2023

Division of Natural Resources staff serve pulled pork barbecue to hungry fairgoers

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources staff fill trays with food at the “Navajo Nation Free BBQ” during the 75th Navajo Nation Fair Navajo Pearl Anniversary in Window Rock Sept. 7.

WINDOW ROCK

The 75th Pearl Anniversary of the Navajo Nation Fair is underway, and the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources has once again stepped up to serve food at the free barbecue.

Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources staff fill trays with food at the “Navajo Nation Free BBQ” during the 75th Navajo Nation Fair Navajo Pearl Anniversary at the fairgrounds in Window Rock Sept. 7.

The speaker’s office funded this year’s barbecue.

Fire Rock Navajo Casino prepared the meal: a bottle of water, pulled pork barbecue on a brioche bun, roasted corn, pinto beans, and a fruit cup for dessert.

The lines were long, but thousands of Navajos waited for the free barbecue meal that has become a tradition in Window Rock for the annual Navajo fair.

Fairgoers stand in line for lunch at the “Navajo Nation Free BBQ” during the 75th Navajo Nation Fair Navajo Pearl Anniversary in Window Rock Sept. 7.

A live band performed under the main tent. Hundreds of tables and chairs were set up to accommodate the hungry horde of fairgoers.

Look for the full story in the Sept. 14 edition of the Navajo Times.

