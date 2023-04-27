Thursday, April 27, 2023

‘Mixed bag of things’, Volunteer groups help flood victims in Chinle

Navajo Times | Holly James
Council delegates Vince R. James and Shawna A. Claw listen in as the Apache County emergency management and preparedness staff talk about a situation on Saturday afternoon in Chinle.

David Smith

CHINLE
They answered the call.

Although Chinle Chapter announced it had enough volunteers to help with the flood emergency, officials thanked everyone who answered the call, especially during the initial first days.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Chinle Chapter’s emergency workers rest and dry off by a bonfire built after their efforts on Saturday.

Nearly two dozen volunteers and chapter workers operated after an overflow of water from the Chinle wash breached an old berm protecting homes in the Chinle community and quickly washed through a neighborhood locally known as “Jurassic Park.”

The chapter crew worked through the weekend, with some workers falling into the water on Saturday night when the situation was still volatile, resulting in them being monitored to ensure they hadn’t contracted hyperthermia.

As of Tuesday, more than 300 residents were affected by the flooding. Officials said there are no reports of fatalities.

Read the full story in the April 27 edition of the Navajo Times.

David Smith

David Smith is Tódích’íi’nii and born for Dziłt’aadí. He is from Chinle and studied at Northern Arizona University. He studied journalism and English for five years while working part-time for NAU’s NAZ Today and the Lumberjack newspaper. After graduating in 2020, he joined the Navajo Times as a sportswriter for two years before leaving in September 2022. Smith returned in February 2023.

