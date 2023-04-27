‘Mixed bag of things’, Volunteer groups help flood victims in Chinle

CHINLE

They answered the call.

Although Chinle Chapter announced it had enough volunteers to help with the flood emergency, officials thanked everyone who answered the call, especially during the initial first days.

Nearly two dozen volunteers and chapter workers operated after an overflow of water from the Chinle wash breached an old berm protecting homes in the Chinle community and quickly washed through a neighborhood locally known as “Jurassic Park.”

The chapter crew worked through the weekend, with some workers falling into the water on Saturday night when the situation was still volatile, resulting in them being monitored to ensure they hadn’t contracted hyperthermia.

As of Tuesday, more than 300 residents were affected by the flooding. Officials said there are no reports of fatalities.

Read the full story in the April 27 edition of the Navajo Times.