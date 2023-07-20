Navajo Stand Down provides hope, help for tribal veterans

By Rick Abasta

Navajo Times

FORT DEFIANCE

Last week, the Navajo Nation was on Stand Down.

According to the dictionary, a stand-down is a relaxation of the status of a military unit or force from an alert or operational posture.

On July 14, the president’s office hosted the Navajo Nation Veteran Stand Down and Gourd Dance at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center.

The event featured many resources for Navajo veterans, including booths from colleges, universities, tribal and federal programs, and Veterans Affairs from Arizona and New Mexico.

The Shiprock Veterans Organization posted colors while Penelope Joe, the Navajo Nation Veterans Princess, sang the national anthem in Navajo.

Bobbie Ann Baldwin, the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration executive director, provided the welcome address.

“Thank you to our veterans. I would like to welcome everyone, all of our vendors from far and near, for being here and being a part of our Stand Down for the Navajo Nation,” she said.

She thanked the agency-level staff for ensuring that Navajo veterans and families are treated with respect, mainly because that level of service wasn’t provided over the past few years.

“I’d also like to say to our Vietnam veterans, welcome home and thank you for your service,” she said. “We appreciate the service of each of our service members.

“And, to our women veterans, thank you for your 100 percent volunteerism. Thank you for your service, for your sacrifices for your families, for being the strong-willed individuals that you are. Ahxéhee’,” she said.

Read the full story in the July 20 edition of the Navajo Times.