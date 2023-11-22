Police Report | November 22, 2023

Ganado man sentenced to 20 years for murder of grandmother

PHOENIX – Jedidiah Michael Noble, 35, of Ganado, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 20 years in prison. Noble pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Noble stabbed his grandmother approximately 50 times, killing her.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Jennifer E. LaGrange and Sharon K. Sexton for the District of Arizona in Phoenix handled the prosecution.

Pine Hill man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, a U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, a special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced that Tony Jake Jr. pled guilty to abusive sexual contact.

Jake, 75, of Pine Hill, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will remain on conditions of release pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to court records, on May 28, 2022, Jane Doe, a child under the age of 12, reported to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she did not know during a church service. Special agents from the FBI responded and began interviewing individuals who had seen Jane Doe that day. One witness reported that they had noticed Jane Doe was not with the other children, and when they went to find her, they found her with Jake. Jane Doe was visibly upset.

In his plea agreement, Jake admitted that he had approached Jane Doe, that he touched her inappropriately, and that she was upset by his conduct.

At sentencing, Jake faces any term of years up to life in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bell is prosecuting the case.

Fruitland man pleads guilty to assault

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, a U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, a special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced that Elijah Cudei Etsitty pled guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Etsitty, 27, of Fruitland, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will remain on conditions of release pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to court records, on June 27, 2021, Etsitty assaulted Jane Doe, which caused serious bodily injury, including head and facial damages and seizure activity following the assault.

At sentencing, Etsitty faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bell is prosecuting the case.

Shiprock man pleads guilty to assault and federal firearms charge

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, a U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, a special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced that Deon Joe Bidtah pled guilty to all three counts of the indictment charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Bidtah, 24, of Shiprock, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to court records, on Oct. 11, 2022, Bidtah approached a vehicle near his residence in Shiprock and fired two rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun into the vehicle. The driver, Jane Doe, was struck and injured by the gunfire. At the time, three of Jane Doe’s family members were in the vehicle. Jane Doe suffered great bodily harm and was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Navajo Nation police officers responded to the incident location, including one officer who, by a special law enforcement commission, is considered a federal officer. Bidtah approached the officers carrying the 12-gauge shotgun and fired toward the officers. Officers took cover behind their patrol units and commanded Bidtah to stop and drop his weapon. However, Bidtah ignored the commands, reloaded the shotgun, and continued to walk toward the officers. In response, officers fired two rounds at Bidtah. Bidtah was struck and was later transported to Northern Navajo Medical Center for treatment.

At sentencing, Bidtah faces at least 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McGinley is prosecuting the case.