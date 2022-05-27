Slideshow | Class of 2022

View a slideshow of scenes from the graduating Class of 2022 around the Navajo Nation.
Select any image to launch a full-screen view.
Courtesy photo | Curtis Ray Benally Navajo Prep graduation processional leaders Yiłnazbah Wauneka-Yellowhorse (Miss Hózhó Naashá) and Devin Lansing (Mr. Atsá Hastiin) lead the graduates onto the football field for the commencement exercises on Saturday, May 21, in Farmington.
Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Ethel Sam hugs and congratulates her yáázh (nephew) Lane Sam at the conclusion of Valley High’s commencement ceremony on May 20 in Sanders, Ariz.
Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Tohatchi High seniors stand and look for families and friends in the stands at the beginning of the graduation ceremony on May 21.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen Shonto Prep graduate Hazel Tallman Blake holds up her hard-earned valedictorian plaque during Shonto Preparatory Technology High’s commencement on Friday, May 20, in Shonto, Ariz.