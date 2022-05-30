Slideshow | Diné leader: Climb the ladder

View a slideshow of Diné leaders in the graduating Class of 2022 from the Navajo Nation.
Tip: Select any image to launch a full-screen slideshow.
Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Navajo Pine seniors listen to the welcome address at their high school graduation ceremony on May 21 in Navajo, N.M.
Courtesy photo | Curtis Ray Benally Piedra Vista High graduate and Fort Lewis College basketball signee Lanae Billy points to her family after receiving her diploma during the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 17, at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Special to the Times | Cyrus Norcross Shioprock High graduate Brianna Whitehorse, second from right, and her classmates, pose for a photo before walking out to the graduation ceremony inside the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock on May 19.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen Page High graduates Pearl Joy Sandoval, left, and Sharston Woody smile before commencement at the Cyclone Stadium on Saturday, May 21, in Page, Ariz.
Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie High school graduates Jijibaa Cordova and Trishelle Billy record the moment they turned their tassels from right to left on May 21 at Miyamura High School’s commencement ceremony.