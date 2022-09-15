Slideshow | The fair is back!

The Navajo Nation Fair returned to Window Rock after COVID-19 forced its cancellation for two years. In its 74th year, the fair ran Sept. 4-11. The week-long celebration included carnival rides, traditional songs and dances, concerts, a pro-rodeo and the Miss Navajo Nation pageant.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst

Jordyn and Jasmine Yazzie enjoy an ice cream and funnel cake treat with mom Jacqueline Yazzie last Saturday afternoon at the Navajo Nation Fair midway. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

The junior livestock competition gets underway at the Navajo Nation fairgrounds in Window Rock. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

The 74th Navajo Nation Fair parade moves from east to west along State Highway 264 on Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Apache County deputies and a Navajo Nation Police Officer pose with Amara Skeet, 11, and Skylar Skeet, 9, both from the White Mountain Apache Tribe, on Thursday at the 74th annual Navajo Nation Fair and Rodeo in Window Rock. Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

The Navajo Nation band stops in St. Michaels to perform for parade goers on Saturday during the Navajo Nation Fair parade. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

An aerial view of the Navajo Nation Fair carnival at the Window Rock fairgrounds on Saturday night. Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Delegate Amber Crotty dumps a bag full of goodies for parade goers on Saturday in St. Michaels during the Navajo Nation Fair parade. Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

The 74th annual Navajo Nation Fair parade commences on Saturday morning starting from Tse Bonito, N.M., through Window Rock and ending in St. Michaels, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Neon lights from the Frazier carnival show light up the night sky on Saturday night during the 74th annual Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Hungry fairgoers enjoy the free barbecue on Thursday at the fairgrounds during the Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock. Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Outgoing Miss Navajo Nation 2021-22 Niagara Rockbridge crowns the new Miss Navajo Nation 2022-23, Valentina Clitso of Black Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday night during the Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock. Navajo Times | Rima Krisst

Accompanied by an honor song and dancers of all ages, newly crowned Navajo Nation Fair Powwow Princess Viviana Toya took to the powwow circle as royalty last Saturday evening where she received hugs and gifts of congratulations. Special to the Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Birthday girl Elizabeth Kady is honored during the song and dance on Sunday afternoon during the Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock. She turned four years old on Monday, Sept. 12.