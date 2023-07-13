An evening with Miss Navajo, Clitso begins centennial celebration with her grandmother’s teachings, herbal remedies

TSÉGHÁHOODZÁNÍ

Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso helped kick off a month-long series of cultural events hosted by the 25th Navajo Nation Council to celebrate its centennial.

The Council will honor past leaders, the history of the Council, and the Council Chamber.

The centennial celebration cultural night events will be held at the Navajo Nation Council Chamber every Friday in July. Miss Navajo began the first of four events on July 7, giving a presentation on traditional herbal medicine.

Upcoming presentations will include an arts and crafts demonstration by Diné College’s Navajo Culture Arts Program, cultural music and song and dance by Leey’ito’ Swingers, the Diné Nation Swingers, and a Navajo food demonstration by the Navajo Technical University Culinary Arts Program.

“Thank you to Miss Navajo for volunteering to share her knowledge. We want to honor Miss Navajo too for such a successful reign this year,” Speaker Crystalyne Curley said in her opening remarks. “For our children, for our youth, our grandmothers and grandfathers, enjoy this evening and the presentation.”

