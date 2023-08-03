Ééhániih Day Celebration a time for family, fun, remembrance

WINDOW ROCK – It is a time for remembrance and lots of healthy fun.

The 55th Annual Ééhániih Day Celebration is scheduled for Aug. 4-5. It will feature many events, including a bike race, 5K run, and walk, horse race, field games, volleyball, basketball tournament, and an honor parade.

Former President Jonathan Nez and Betty Lou Longsalt will be the grand marshals for the parade. Nez is happy to join this year’s celebration and participate in the annual festivities.

“It’s an honor to be asked to be the grand marshal with the team. We’ll have some (former) division directors walking the parade and hanging out with the people,” he said.

Nez added that he also plans to participate in the games and have fun.

Navajo Mountain has always inspired and challenged Nez, who has raced up and down the mountain numerous times with races sponsored by NavajoYES and the marathons once hosted by Harold Benally.

Read the full story in the Aug. 3 edition of the Navajo Times.