Saturday, May 27, 2023

‘Finer things in life’, Native YouTube stars featured at gala

Navajo Times | Kianna Joe
Native YouTubers are lined up against the wall, tabling their merchandise exclusive to their YouTube channels and meeting the dozens of people who attended the event to see the YouTubers in real life at the Native YouTube Gala in Phoenix May 12.

May 25, 2023

PHOENIX

Native YouTube content creators connected with their fans at a gala May 12.

Rozena Pine Tsosie, known as “Rezzee” on YouTube and her social media handles, joins dozens of other Native Youtube content creators at the Native YouTube Gala in Phoenix May 12.

At the STAR (Stand Together and Recover) Conference Center, YouTubers set up booths with their merchandise and information on who they are online. For some, the meet-and-greet was the first time some Native YouTubers interacted in person.

Navajo YouTube content creator “Mr.Ryan,” the brains and leader for the Native YouTube Gala, welcomes and thanks all the attendees and Native YouTubers who attended this year’s Native YouTube Gala in Phoenix May 12.

Jason Allison, Navajo from Fort Defiance, shared his lifestyle videos with over a thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel “Jason The Native Traveler.”

Read the full story in the May 25 edition of the Navajo Times.

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

