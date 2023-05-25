‘Finer things in life’, Native YouTube stars featured at gala

PHOENIX

Native YouTube content creators connected with their fans at a gala May 12.

At the STAR (Stand Together and Recover) Conference Center, YouTubers set up booths with their merchandise and information on who they are online. For some, the meet-and-greet was the first time some Native YouTubers interacted in person.

Jason Allison, Navajo from Fort Defiance, shared his lifestyle videos with over a thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel “Jason The Native Traveler.”

Read the full story in the May 25 edition of the Navajo Times.