Friday, September 15, 2023

Hataałii Wheeler on tour promoting ‘Singing Into Darkness’ performs at Arts Crawl

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Hataalii Wheeler’s laid-back vibe resonates through his music with tracks like “Midnight Soldier,” “Laugh Out Loud,” “Tsaile Southbound,” and “Council Delegate’s Wife.” The comparisons to Lou Reed and Jim Morrison are valid, and the young Navajo’s relaxed Window Rock style is not to be messed with.

Rick Abasta

GALLUP — Hataałii Wheeler is a Navajo musician on the rise.

Wheeler, 20, headlined the Gallup Arts Crawl with a performance in downtown Gallup on First Street and Coal Avenue Sept. 9.

He was joined by bassist Jacob Jacques, his “best buddy” since high school at Navajo Preparatory School, and drummer Jonah Harvey, his “buddy since first grade” at Tséhootsooí Diné Bi’ólta.

Wheeler is currently on tour across the country promoting his new album, “Singing Into Darkness,” released on Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records.

Spin Magazine named Wheeler a “2023 Breakout Star” in a July 10 article.

He’s also been featured in the Arizona Republic, Arizona Daily Star, Ghettoblaster Magazine, Native America Calling, and other national media outlets.

Four albums

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Manuelito “Manny” Wheeler is a pillar of the Window Rock community and the Navajo Nation. He was sitting on the curb at First Street and Coal Avenue Saturday night to support his son, Hataa?ii Wheeler, during his set for the Gallup Arts Crawl. He is the director of the Navajo Nation Museum.

The Navajo musician has four albums under his belt thus far in his music career: “Singing Into Darkness,” released in 2023, “Land of Poor Chance” and “President’s Got Me All Night Long,” both released in 2022 and “Banana Boy,” released in 2019.

He speaks with a quiet modesty about his music.

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Hataałii Wheeler and his best friend from high school, bassist Jacob Jacques, and drummer Jonah Harvey, his buddy since first grade, at Tséhootsooí Diné Bi’ólta, performed at the Gallup Arts Crawl Sept. 9, promoting his new album “Singing Into Darkness.”

“The new album is fantastic, and it was made in Los Angeles, in Silver Lake, California. Joel Jerome produced it, and it was fun to make. It was an interesting record,” he said.

Standout tracks for the album include “Midnight Soldier,” “Laugh Out Loud,” “Tsaile Southbound,” and “Council Delegate’s Wife.”

Read the full story in the Sept. 14 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

