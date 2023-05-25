‘It comes from inside you’, Delbert Anderson’s personal moments helped him reach milestones

SANTA FE

Delbert Anderson, frontman and founder of his jazz band, Delbert Anderson Trio, has been achieving significant milestones in his career, landing him and his band prestigious financial grants to help youth, revitalize musical history within Indigenous communities, and inspire Indigenous jazz music collaborations.

Born in Shiprock, Anderson, 36, now makes his home in Farmington with his wife and their five children.

Anderson is Bit’ahnii and born for Tł’ááshchí’í. His maternal grandmother is Kinłichíi’nii, and his paternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii.

