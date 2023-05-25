Saturday, May 27, 2023

‘It comes from inside you’, Delbert Anderson’s personal moments helped him reach milestones

Navajo Times | Holly James
Delbert Anderson, the artist-in-residence at the Institute of American Indian Arts, collaborates with other jazz musicians in a performance at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe March 30.

SANTA FE

Delbert Anderson, frontman and founder of his jazz band, Delbert Anderson Trio, has been achieving significant milestones in his career, landing him and his band prestigious financial grants to help youth, revitalize musical history within Indigenous communities, and inspire Indigenous jazz music collaborations.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Diné jazz musician Delbert Anderson plays his trumpet for a full house at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe March 30.

Born in Shiprock, Anderson, 36, now makes his home in Farmington with his wife and their five children.

Anderson is Bit’ahnii and born for Tł’ááshchí’í. His maternal grandmother is Kinłichíi’nii, and his paternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii.

Read the full story in the May 25 edition of the Navajo Times.

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

