Museum library helping groom new rug weavers

WINDOW ROCK

A small group of Navajo men and women gathered in early June in the Navajo Nation Museum Library to learn a lesson about their culture and heritage.

As they sat in front of rug-weaving looms that stood half their height, they worked their hands and fingers to find the right way to string a wool thread onto them. This is part of the magic of rug weaving.

The opening session of the Navajo Nation Museum Weaving Workshop was held on June 6 and is the first of a two-part session. There were 10 students in this group, and the same number is expected for the next session in July.

“There is a shortage of weavers,” said weaving instructor Christine Curtis. “I rarely see any weavers myself. I don’t want our rug weaving to diminish, and I want to keep it going. I want our legacy to keep going, and rug weaving was what we grew up on, our great-grandmothers and grandmothers that was their work of art.”

