Museum library helping groom new rug weavers

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
Marcinda Segay concentrates as she uses a needle to thread yarn into her rug on a loom during the Navajo Nation Museum Weaving Workshop on June 28.

Jalen Woody

WINDOW ROCK
A small group of Navajo men and women gathered in early June in the Navajo Nation Museum Library to learn a lesson about their culture and heritage.

Harold, who did not want to give his last name, stares intensely at his rug titled “The Elements of the Heavens” as he stitches it together during the Navajo Nation Museum Weaving Workshop June 28.

As they sat in front of rug-weaving looms that stood half their height, they worked their hands and fingers to find the right way to string a wool thread onto them. This is part of the magic of rug weaving.
The opening session of the Navajo Nation Museum Weaving Workshop was held on June 6 and is the first of a two-part session. There were 10 students in this group, and the same number is expected for the next session in July.

“There is a shortage of weavers,” said weaving instructor Christine Curtis. “I rarely see any weavers myself. I don’t want our rug weaving to diminish, and I want to keep it going. I want our legacy to keep going, and rug weaving was what we grew up on, our great-grandmothers and grandmothers that was their work of art.”

Read the full story in the July 6 edition of the Navajo Times.

