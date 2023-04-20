Navajo flutist creates the 2022 Kentucky Governor Arts Award

PHOENIX

From Navajo, New Mexico, to Harrodsburg, Kentucky, a Navajo flutist plays the sound of his teachings.

For 18 years, Frederick Nez-Keams and his wife have lived in Kentucky, where he recently had the opportunity to create the awards presented to nine Kentucky artists.

Nez-Keams handcrafts flutes, which he gifted to the artists selected for the award.

Each year the Kentucky Arts Council coordinates the presentation of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, which recognize individuals and contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Awards go to artists, arts organizations, art critics, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments, elected officials, and corporate citizens.

“I was very honored to be selected because Kentucky is big on arts. They have festivals and art shows where there’s hundreds of booths when you go, and to be selected out of the whole state of Kentucky, that’s something,” Nez-Keams said.

Nez-Keams is Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii and born for Tábąąhá. His maternal grandfather is Honágháahnii and his paternal grandfather is Táchii’nii.

