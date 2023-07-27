Thursday, July 27, 2023

Navajo Weavers Association hosts friendly barbecue

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
A long line of people meandered through parked cars in the northwest corner of the Crownpoint Flea Market on July 20. Many people had umbrellas, including this lady’s unique, multi-colored hat-brella. Coordinators estimated about 600 people in attendance for the free barbecue.

Rick Abasta

CROWNPOINT
The July 20 free barbecue at the Eastern Navajo Fair attracted about 600 people of all ages who were treated to many handshakes, laughter, and a tasty meal.

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Charlie Teller, in red, was a volunteer for the free barbecue during the Eastern Navajo Fair. He has been a member of the Navajo Weavers Association of Crownpoint for more than 30 years and is a member of the Eastern Navajo Fair Board.

The event was held in the northwest corner of the Crownpoint Flea Market. In years past, the event was held at the rodeo grounds.

Marcella Hale was the coordinator for the barbecue and the vendors. She is also a member of the Navajo Weavers Association, which sponsored the barbecue. She previously served as coordinator for the event in 2019, before the pandemic, which was the last time the barbecue was held.

She said the barbecue location was changed to maximize the participation of community members and visitors to the fair.

Hale’s role as a member of the NWA began in 2015, she said, noting that her volunteerism during the fair is a chance to give back to the community.

“I do it to give back to my community and to provide our elders with a free meal when they come out to the Eastern Navajo Fair,” she said.

The purpose of the barbecue isn’t simply a matter of sustenance. It is a chance for elders and others to enjoy themselves, visit with friends and family, and break bread together while enjoying the start of the Navajo Nation fair season.

