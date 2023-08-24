The ‘Blue Hour’ is near; Def-I set to release new album including Albuquerque release party

SANTA FE

Navajo hip-hop artist Def-I is a busy man, taking strides across Indian Country for the love of music.

Def-I, whose name is Christopher Mike-Bidtah, is ready to drop his latest album, “Blue Hour,” Aug. 25. He said it is his best work thus far in his music career, adding that it will be available on all platforms.

The album release party will take place at the Launchpad in Albuquerque the following day, on Saturday night.

“It showcases a lot of my evolution and growth as an artist, as a human being,” Def-I said. “It’s probably the most vulnerable that I’ve been as a songwriter, but the beats are really banging, and I’m excited to release this new project as well as to be on tour right now with a lot of different artists.”

