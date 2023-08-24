Sunday, August 27, 2023

The ‘Blue Hour’ is near; Def-I set to release new album including Albuquerque release party

Rick Abasta

SANTA FE

Navajo hip-hop artist Def-I is a busy man, taking strides across Indian Country for the love of music.

Navajo hip-hop artist Def-I was on the scene at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market promoting “Grand Exit 4” for the final day of the art market, featuring top Native musicians. The Aug. 20 show occurred at the Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe. Def-I is releasing his new album “Blue Hour” on Aug. 25 and will have an album release party on Aug. 26 at the Launchpad in Albuquerque. He said it is his best album thus far in his music career, noting he’s excited to share it with fans.

Def-I, whose name is Christopher Mike-Bidtah, is ready to drop his latest album, “Blue Hour,” Aug. 25. He said it is his best work thus far in his music career, adding that it will be available on all platforms.

The album release party will take place at the Launchpad in Albuquerque the following day, on Saturday night.

“It showcases a lot of my evolution and growth as an artist, as a human being,” Def-I said. “It’s probably the most vulnerable that I’ve been as a songwriter, but the beats are really banging, and I’m excited to release this new project as well as to be on tour right now with a lot of different artists.”

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

