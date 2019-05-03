Health fair offers tests for high blood pressure, diabetes

GALLUP

Gallup will be holding its annual health fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rio West Mall.

This marks the 31st year that the event will be held. Last year more than 500 area residents, most of them Navajo, spent part of the day visiting vendors who provided health-care products, including vitamins and herbal remedies.

This year, 62 vendors have signed up for the fair. Many will provide free samples and free services, such as blood pressure tests.

David Conejo, CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital, one of the sponsors of the fair, said it will provide the chance to have tests done that may point out future health-care problems.

“Through our blood-testing screening for early detection of health-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and triglycerides and having the results available at the fair, we want to help residents of McKinley County take charge of their health,” he said.

Other sponsors of the fair include the University of New Mexico-Gallup, New Mexico Cancer Center and Rio West Mall.

This year’s fair has attracted the attention of a number of Navajo health organizations who plan on attending to focus on specific health concerns faced by Native Americans.

One organization will be conducting an outreach on tuberculosis. Officials for the Navajo Birth Cohort Study will be interviewing candidates for their study on exposure to uranium on the Navajo Reservation, focusing on birth outcomes and early developmental delays.

There is limited space available for more vendors and health fair officials said organizations that offer health and wellness products can sign up by emailing jdooley@rmchcs.com.