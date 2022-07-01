NAIHS COVID-19 vaccine schedule

WINDOW ROCK

COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 5 years of age are now available at the following Navajo Area Indian Health Services facilities for the month of July.

Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility Pediatric Outpatient Clinic: Vaccines are available at Chinle Outpatient clinics Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m. Check in at the Pediatric Clinic (bring vaccine card). COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Home test kits available. To report positive results, call 928-674-7998.

Piñon Health Center (drive-thru): Vaccines will be administered July 7 and July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vaccines are also available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Tsaile Health Center (drive-thru): Vaccines available Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 1:30-4 p.m. Patients requesting for Moderna vaccine will need to go to the Chinle Hospital. Appointment is preferred (928-724-3639). Walk-ins are welcome.

Rock Point Clinic: Vaccines are available Tuesdays by appointment only at 928-724-3639.

Crownpoint Healthcare Facility (drive-thru): Vaccines will be administered July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines are also available by appointment at 505-786-6270.

Torreon Chapter (drive-thru): Vaccines will be administered Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure School (drive-thru): Vaccines will be administered in the gym on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thoreau Health Center: Vaccines are available by appointment only at 505-862-8761.

Pueblo Pintado Clinic: Vaccines are available by appointment only at 505-655-3254.

Gallup Indian Medical Center: Internal medicine and family medicine patients may make appointments at 505-722-1575/1576 (Internal Medicine Clinic) or 505-722-1260/1775 (Family Medicine Clinic).

Twin Lakes Chapter: Vaccines will be administered Thursday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gallup Indian Medical Center Building 2018 COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Clinic: Vaccines for children ages 6 months to 17 years will be administered July 9 and July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Rock Chapter: Vaccines will be administered Tuesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Church Rock Chapter: Vaccines will be administered Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manuelito Chapter: Vaccines will be administered Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tohatchi Health Center: Vaccines are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Information: 505-733-8180.

Kayenta Health Center COVID-19 Clinic: Vaccines are available by appointment only at 928-697-5170 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inscription House Health Center: Vaccines are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For appointment, call 928-672-3093/3094. Walk-ins are welcome.

Northern Navajo Medical Center (drive-up trailer): Vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shiprock High School: Vaccines will be administered Tuesday, July 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. COVID testing is available upon request.

Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center: Vaccines are available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment only at 505-960-7819.

Four Corners Regional Health Center: Vaccines are available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For appointment, call 928-656-5400. Walk-ins are limited.