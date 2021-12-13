Video | A shared meal: ‘Twist Burger,’ encourages healthy diet

SHIPROCK

Nearly 400 veggie patties were barbecued during the healthy food demonstration event, “Twist Burger,” on Dec. 8 at Shiprock Begay Flea Market..

The healthy meal that was distributed to the community consisted of a veggie burger, blue corn mush, oranges, cucumber, salad, and Navajo Tea.

“Twist Burger,” was a collaborative event that was organized by Vegan Outreach, Huerfano Chapter House, Bethel Christian Reformed Church and spearheaded by Dine’ Introspective.

Dine’ Introspective is a Native-led, non-profit community based organization that has been in operation since 2017. The mission of Dine Introspective is to strengthen indigienous communities and revitalizing families through Dine’ identity, resilience, and ancestral knowledge to sustain a healthy lifestyle.