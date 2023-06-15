Doyle headlines show at Juggernaut

By Rick Abasta

GALLUP

Horror punk band Doyle stopped in Gallup for a performance at Juggernaut Music May 30. On tour with Doyle are Los Angeles-based musicians Red Devil Vortex.

Doyle is Alex Story (vocals), Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (guitar), Luke Wright (drums), and Brandon Strate (bass). Red Devil Vortex is Luis Kalil (guitar/vocals), Gabriel Conner (lead vocals/bass), and Eduardo Baldo (drums/vocals).

The Painguins, Mommy Milkers, and Rei Gurren were among the local acts that also opened for the show.

Doyle is an original member of the Misfits, hailing from Lodi, New Jersey. His current band formed in 2012 and released “Doyle II: As We Die” in 2017 and Aboninator in 2013.

According to Ernie Santiago, owner and proprietor of Juggernaut Music, ticket sales were great for the show.

“We had a good turnout tonight,” he said.

