Friday, September 15, 2023

Megadeth ‘Crush the World Tour’ heads 75th Annual Navajo Nation Fair

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Fans on the west side of the rodeo arena raised their horns before the start of the Megadeth concert at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock Sept. 7. The anticipation was palpable as fans chanted, screamed, and joked in anticipation for the show.

WINDOW ROCK – The Droogies came out en masse to support Megadeth’s headlining performance for the 75th Navajo Pearl Anniversary for the Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 7.

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta

The technical understanding of the Megadeth guitarists cannot be overstated, and the sound was crystal clear, especially since the band brought its sound and lighting for the Sept. 7 show in Window Rock during the 75th Navajo Pearl Anniversary for the Navajo Nation Fair.

Megadeth is Dave Mustaine (guitar/vocals), James LoMenzo (bass), Kiko Loureiro (guitar), and Dirk Verbeuren (drums).

The band is promoting its latest album, “The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead,” on the current “Crush The World Tour” that began April 26 in Everett, Washington, and ends Oct. 5 in Reno, Nevada.

Loureiro had to leave the tour Sept. 6 because of a family emergency, and guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari stepped up to fill the role for the rest of the remaining tour dates for Megadeth.

Packed arena

According to estimates provided by the Navajo Nation Fair Office, the Los Angeles-based thrash metal band pulled in an audience of more than 10,000 people.

The anticipation and excitement for the band was palpable as the line to get into the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena stretched past Gorman Hall and beyond the 4-H arena.

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
Teemu Mäntysaari spent the set walking the length of the stage, sometimes standing in the back and other times standing front and center in the spotlight while playing technical, intricate guitar riffs while head-banging.

The line was four to five people deep as fans stood patiently waiting to get into the show.

The merchandise booth was already selling out of popular sizes for Megadeth T-shirts shortly after 8 p.m., but that didn’t stop fans from flooding the booth.

Many were stoked that Window Rock was included on the tour dates on the shirts’ back.

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

