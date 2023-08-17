‘Music is medicine’, Cornelius, Bond, Anthony energize crowd at Levitt music series

GALLUP – The latest iteration of the Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series featured violinist and self-described “fiddle player” Sage Cornelius of Albuquerque.

Cornelius (Navajo, Oneida, Potawatomi) was joined by fellow Navajo musicians Sage Bond and Loren Anthony.

Originally from Mexican Springs, New Mexico, Anthony was a staple of the Navajo music scene before he focused on acting.

His heavy metal band was known for skull-crushing, head-banging classics such as “Skinwalker,” fusing rhythmic, squealing guitars with screaming Navajo subject matter.

Anthony kicked off Saturday’s show, delivering a toned-down set that featured fellow musicians Kraven Keyanna of Window Rock-based Rei Gurren and Sage Cornelius.

