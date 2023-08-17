Saturday, August 19, 2023

‘Music is medicine’, Cornelius, Bond, Anthony energize crowd at Levitt music series

Navajo Times | Rick Abasta
To say that the music flows through Sage Cornelius would be an understatement. His head banging, facial emotions, and eyes rolling to the back of his head convey the electric charge he gets from performing music. His new bandmates only add to his hellacious performances.

Rick Abasta

GALLUP – The latest iteration of the Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series featured violinist and self-described “fiddle player” Sage Cornelius of Albuquerque.

Cornelius (Navajo, Oneida, Potawatomi) was joined by fellow Navajo musicians Sage Bond and Loren Anthony.

Originally from Mexican Springs, New Mexico, Anthony was a staple of the Navajo music scene before he focused on acting.

His heavy metal band was known for skull-crushing, head-banging classics such as “Skinwalker,” fusing rhythmic, squealing guitars with screaming Navajo subject matter.

Anthony kicked off Saturday’s show, delivering a toned-down set that featured fellow musicians Kraven Keyanna of Window Rock-based Rei Gurren and Sage Cornelius.

Read the full story in the Aug. 17 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

