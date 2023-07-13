Relentless melodic hardcore from the streets of Shiprock

By Rick Abasta

GALLUP

Heart Museum is relentless.

The Shiprock-based band has been independently releasing its blend of melodic hardcore since 2013. The self-described “Heavy dad jams from the Navajo Nation” is going strong.

Heart Museum is Delwin Johnson (bass guitar), Justin Hale (guitar), Alonzo John (guitar), Tony Heartless (vocals), and Derrick Joe (drums).

During their July 1 show at Juggernaut Music in Gallup, the band performed its latest EP in its entirety.

“Relentless” is a six-track EP that was released in September 2022. The tracks include “Misery,” “Isolation,” “Tragedy,” “Lucid,” “Relentless,” and “Keepsake.”

The sound is clean, and the musicianship of the members shines through, especially with the opening song, “Misery.” Clocking in at 36 seconds, one wouldn’t expect such a visceral message.

