Relentless melodic hardcore from the streets of Shiprock

Special to the Times | Rick Abasta
Delwin Johnson (bass) and Alonzo John (guitar) are members of the Shiprock-based Heart Museum. John’s two-year-old son joined him for the entire set strapped to his back, sans earplugs.

By Rick Abasta
GALLUP
Heart Museum is relentless.

The Shiprock-based band has been independently releasing its blend of melodic hardcore since 2013. The self-described “Heavy dad jams from the Navajo Nation” is going strong.

Heart Museum is Delwin Johnson (bass guitar), Justin Hale (guitar), Alonzo John (guitar), Tony Heartless (vocals), and Derrick Joe (drums).

Lead vocalist Tony Heartless said the band wears its heart on its sleeve because the music encompasses feelings, emotions, identity, and a sense of home. The band’s name is from the 2013 “Heart Museum” album by the earth-melodic hardcore band Of Glaciers.

During their July 1 show at Juggernaut Music in Gallup, the band performed its latest EP in its entirety.

“Relentless” is a six-track EP that was released in September 2022. The tracks include “Misery,” “Isolation,” “Tragedy,” “Lucid,” “Relentless,” and “Keepsake.”

The sound is clean, and the musicianship of the members shines through, especially with the opening song, “Misery.” Clocking in at 36 seconds, one wouldn’t expect such a visceral message.

