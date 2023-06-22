TikTokers share good times at Indigifest 2023

By Cyrus Norcross

Special to the Times

NARBONA PASS, N.M.

The 2023 Indigifest celebrated its second year at Narbona Pass picnic grounds on Saturday, drawing in music enthusiasts, fashionistas, and TikTok celebrities across the Nation.

Indigifest’s organizer, Lavonna “Bonnie” Begay, created a lineup of talent that captivated the audience.

“Last year, the first Indigifest started off as a joke online,” Begay said. “So, I asked my brother (Jeff) if he wants to make Indigifest a reality, and he said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Begay helped to finance the vision of her younger brother, Jeff Bryant, through her trucking company, Bonnie’s Trucking. Begay focused on the finances and coordination aspect of Indigifest while her brother worked on the public outreach.

“I helped my brother by taking over the coordination as he focused on the social media aspect of Indigifest,” Begay said.

The vibrant lineup of Indigifest consisted of entertainers and artists such as Vera, Jeff Bryant, Nicole Sam, Asdzaa Florida, Good Ol Boys, and many more. To create such a lineup, Begay researched Native TikTokers throughout the year to see who they were watching. He then came up with his list for Indigifest 2023.

“After the first Indigifest, I was watching TikTokers throughout the year,” Begay said. “I watched who weren’t known as well, looked at their personality, their community contributions, and I invited them.”

Read the full story in the June 22 edition of the Navajo Times.