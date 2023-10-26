Ying Yang Twins, Chingy kick off blast from the past in hip-hop

TUBA CITY – Unlike the skyscrapers and the hustle and bustle of city life, the 90s hip-hop artists changed lanes to perform in the vast desert of the Navajo Nation.

On Friday night, 2000s hip-hop artists the Ying Yang Twins and Chingy threw the Western Navajo fairgoers back to yesteryear at the Western Navajo Fair Amphitheater sponsored by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company.

The Ying Yang Twins took the stage first. The duo is Eric Jackson, aka Kaine, and Deongelo/D’Angelo Holmes, aka D-Roc.

Classico Mystyc, the road manager for the Ying Yang Twins, who could not attend, was filling in for Kaine.

“Seeing the culture coming in has been real good,” said Mystyc in an interview with the Navajo Times.

Holmes compared coming to the Navajo Nation for the first time to the 1988 film, “Coming to America,” with lead actor Eddie Murphy.

“It’s like, ‘Coming to America,’ you know, ‘I have a date with Lisa,” said Holmes.

In the film, Murphy finally gets a shot at a date with a woman he met and is overcome with excitement. Similarly, that’s the excitement Holmes felt.

“This is our first time on a resort––oh reservation,” Holmes said laughing, “It’s the same thing.”

“It feels like a resort when you here. We’re obviously from out of town,” said Mystyc.

Holmes and Mystyc said they were looking forward to a beautiful performance as they let loose backstage, shaking off nerves.

Advice for Native hip-hop artists

Holmes and Mystyc’s advice to the Native hip-hop artists was to be yourself and stick with it.

“You gotta be yourself. One thing I hate these days, what’s going on, is the kids be killing they selves because they trying to be something they not,” said Holmes.

Mystyc said when young people are true to who they are, it’ll take them further in life than trying to be “a gangster when they’re not.”

Holmes wants to see more physicians, lawyers, Barack Obamas, Michelle Obamas inspiring the next wave of young people.

Taking the stage after the Ying Yang Twins was Chingy or Howard Earl Bailey Jr.

From the Mound City

Bailey flew in from St. Louis, Missouri, where he’s originally from, and passed his time by reading a book.

When Bailey got to Tuba City, he slept right up until he needed to be backstage, and right after, he hit the sack once more for an early 6 a.m. flight back to Missouri.

Bailey said he planned to bring the energy by having fun and having a party with the crowd.

“Whether it’s two hundred people or two thousand people, I plan to have a good time with the Navajo people,” said Bailey in an interview with the Times.

A good time was an understatement. When Bailey pulled up local Diné onto the stage to dance, it became a Chinle versus Tuba City dance battle.

A brother and sister duo from Chinle stuck true to old hip-hop dance moves while Tuba City locals took Bailey’s lyrics seriously and had the crowd screaming and laughing while they danced on each other.

Much to Tuba City’s dismay, Chinle won in the dance battle.

Chingy ended the night’s performance with his hit classic, “Right Thurr,” while Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya and Miss Western Navajo contestants nodded to the beat.

“The reservation is res-ivading me and we’re res-ivating, and we’re res-ivating well,” said Holmes.