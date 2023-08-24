Mother seeks help to deal with son’s unique situation

ALBUQUERQUE

A Tuba City mother will go the extra mile for her son, but financially, she doesn’t know if she can keep going to those lengths.

Daynen Granger is a young man who will be turning 19 in September. He was born with cerebral palsy, hip dysplasia, hearing deficit, and other complex medical issues.

Because of medical difficulties, Daynen’s mother, Sharon Granger, has had to contact her family, friends, and different Navajo Nation resources for financial assistance.

When the pandemic hit the Nation, Sharon said stability in their lives was the first thing taken from them.

Before the pandemic, the two were financially stable, trying to give Daynen as much everyday life as possible.

Originally from the Tuba City area, the two have been driving to Flagstaff every school day from a temporary Navajo Housing Authority Unit in Tuba City so Daynen can get proper care and instruction for someone with a disability in an educational setting.

Sharon said Daynen attends Flagstaff High School because the school and faculty meet the program requirements that Daynen needs to get an education.

Sharon said that Tuba City High School does not have the particular program that Daynen requires. She said a Tuba City High School faculty member told her the school doesn’t have a special needs teacher or lesson plan ready for Daynen.

As for the financial situation, driving the distance wasn’t Sharon’s tipping point in asking for help. It was when her son’s medical provider notified her that she needed a new wheelchair for her son.

