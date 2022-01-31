‘This is not possible by myself’: Geri Hongeva awarded prestigious Women in American History Award

KINŁÁNÍ-DOOK’O’OOSŁÍÍD

There isn’t a day that goes by that Geri Hongeva doesn’t speak Navajo.

Even if they don’t understand it sometimes, she speaks the language to her husband, children and to her cats.

It wasn’t difficult for her to master the language at a young age because she grew up around her maternal and paternal grandparents in Dziłyíjiin, Arizona.

“With them, I spoke only Navajo,” Hongeva said.

T’áá Dinék’ehjígo, her father always told her, “Navajo is going to be the language that will help you and save you.”

“He’d always say, ‘Keep practicing and don’t let go. Keep talking Navajo. It’s the only way you can be successful in this world,’” Hongeva said. “And ‘You got to be great in English and in Navajo. And keep balancing it. You’ll be good at everything you need to do containing both languages.’”

Speaking Navajo every day has made a massive difference in Hongeva’s life. Speaking it fluently has brought her many benefits, such as landing a voice-over role in “Star Wars: Episode IV New Hope” dubbed in Navajo.

“Of course, (my father) is right,” Hongeva said. “Now, I look back at what my elders told me, as well as my father, and I believe it.

“Maintaining my language really helped me,” she said. “And just keeping the Navajo culture alive is very easy to do because Navajo is my first language and the language (that) I speak every day.”

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Hongeva a Women in American History Award, which is awarded to a woman who is making a difference in her community. Awardees serve as an example through contributions to education, religion, social, scientific or cultural innovation.

Hongeva said the Grand Canyon Chapter’s award was a surprise because she didn’t expect a mark of recognition.

“I didn’t learn English until about third grade,” Hongeva said. “To be recognized, I’m just really happy about it.”

Hongeva is the daughter of Sarah McCabe and the late Patrick McCabe, a Vietnam veteran.

Hongeva is Yé’ii Dine’é Bitáá’chii’nii (Táchii’nii), born for Tséńjíkiní. Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii, and her paternal grandfather is Bįįh Bitoodnii.

Recognition

The Grand Canyon Chapter presented the award to Hongeva at the Scottsdale Resort At McCormick Ranch. The chapter also invited her to its December meeting.

After learning of Hongeva’s work with the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders, members of the 175-chapter organization wanted to know more and reached out to her.

Amy Casaldi, American History chair, said when she and the chapter leadership delved into Hongeva’s background, they learned she worked for numerous agencies and associations such as Division of Natural Resources, Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation, and the Arizona American Indian Tourism. They learned of her extensive contributions to the tribe. They knew she was a perfect fit for the award.

Hongeva said she was in tears when former Chairman Peter MacDonald sent her a text message reading how proud he is of her.

“Just having somebody like him text me to congratulate me was so emotional,” she explained. “He said it so perfectly.”

MacDonald wrote: “What a great honor bestowed upon you by DAR. Former President Ronald Reagan once said, ‘Some people wonder all their lives (if) they’ve made a difference. (The) Marines don’t have that problem.’

“I might add, Geri doesn’t have that problem either,” he said. “Certainly, you’ve made a tremendous difference in the lives of many, including Native nations.

“Congratulations,” he added. “That’s a beautiful picture of you holding the award. Someday, you and I need to sit on top of a hill and exchange or reminisce what it was like growing up Navajo.”

MacDonald continued, telling Hongeva about growing up and speaking Navajo at age 6.

“Again, congratulations,” MacDonald said. “You truly deserve the honor.”

Hongeva said after she read that, she cried and was happy.

“That’s really meaningful from someone like him, who’s a World War II veteran and a Code Talker, and a leader for Navajo Nation in the past,” she said. “That made me really cry.

“I’ve gone through so many bad things that I don’t share with anybody,” she said, “but in a moment like this, to receive an award, I remember all the people that helped me because this is not possible by myself.

“I remember all the people who picked me up and encouraged me,” she added. “And all the people who said, ‘Go back out there.’

“They helped dust me off, straightened up my shirt, and told me, ‘You can do it. Do it again and try harder.,’” she said. “Really, I’ve been blessed by the Creator.”

Hongeva said the Grand Canyon Chapter first contacted her in August 2021, when she returned home to Kinłání after a coast-to-coast motorcycle trip.

The chapter at that time awarded her an Excellence in Community Service Award. She was recognized for her work with veterans, communities, and military families.

“Then I got another email in November … asking for additional information about my background,” she said. “That specifically had to do with language preservation – Native American culture preservation in the lines of tourism and anthropology.”

Hongeva said she has many mentors, including her elders, family and a handful of close friends, whom she goes to for advice.

“I ask for a lot of advice because I just don’t know how to do certain tasks that are bestowed upon me, and I’ll go to someone who’s great at it,” she said. “All of these different people have mentored me. The Creator’s blessed me with a great group of support.”

Hongeva added she looks up to her late great-grandmother, who she was often left home with when she was a youngster.

“I’m the eldest, and I spent the most time with my great-grandmother,” she said, “and I’m lucky she’s my DNA and that I came from her because I wouldn’t be the person that I am, a strong Navajo woman.

“That’s what we hang on to and our identity,” she added. “The one thing she instilled in me is be proud, a Yé’ii Dine’é Táchii’nii.”