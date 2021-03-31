VA names Farmington’s Charley as 2021 trailblazer

SANTA FE

Beverly Charley was selected as one of 27 women across the U.S. to be featured in the Department of Veterans Affairs celebration of Women’s History Month.

Charley is one of the driving forces behind “Operation Stand Down/Project Hand-Up,” which provides clothing, a hot meal, counseling and other services for homeless veterans in Farmington.

It is now an annual event in late October/early November.

“I am beyond honored,” said Charley, who was born and raised in the Farmington/Four Corners area.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the trailblazer award with all these amazing women,” she said. “I look forward to what other doors God is opening for me!”

The campaign honors Charley’s 14 years of service in the U.S. Army, which she completed as a sergeant. It includes her role with the state Department of Veterans Services as tribal liaison who works with the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department on Native American issues.

The women are highlighted in “2021 Trailblazers: Women Veterans Leading the Way,” a campaign by VA’s Center for Women Veterans.

According to the CWV, the campaign showcases the impact these women have made on a single event or action or demonstrated over time in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship, homelessness, law, or mental health and wellness.