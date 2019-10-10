Apachito named Miss Alamo Navajo

ALAMO, N.M.

Newly crowned Miss Alamo MeKaylah Apachito, center, poses with Miss Ramah Navajo Charmiqua Smith, left, and Miss To’Hajiilee Donna Secatero.

MeKaylah Apachito was crowned as the 2019-20 Miss Alamo Navajo on Sept. 30. Rikia Apachito took first runner-up and Nyesha Padilla took second runner-up.

The coronation was held at the Wellness Center and many spectators, some dressed in traditional regalia, packed the gymnasium to witness the competition. The first round of competition took place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the frybread-making contest. Hundreds gathered to watch the event at Walter’s Park.

During the first round of competition, the three ladies illustrated this year’s theme for Indian Days, “Come Together & Reunite – Ahi’diniln?aa goooh’ Ahn’he Kááh’.

They each had fun, supported each other, cheered for each other and helped each other when needed. They exemplified teamwork and shared ayóó’óó’ní (love/care) throughout the competition.

“I really enjoyed the frybread contest and challenging our young women to demonstrate our day-to-day lifestyle of tradition and culture – I like it,” said Buddy Mexicano, Alamo Chapter president. “We need more events like this to promote culture and language.”

Alice S. Apachito, a community member, said this type of activity is an example for other young ladies and she enjoyed it thoroughly.

Nyesha Padilla, a contestant for Miss Alamo, said she is the first female to play varsity football for the Alamo High Cougars. She also enjoys art, whether painting on an empty canvas or sketching on paper. She encouraged others to never doubt their ability to succeed and that it takes confidence and self-discipline.

The pageant consisted of entertainment from Miss Ramah Navajo, Charmiqua Smith, Miss To’Hajiilee, Donata Secatero, and Manuel Guerro Sr. The best part of the Miss Alamo Navajo pageant was the traditional regalia contest where the audience, who all dressed in traditional attire, modeled their outfits and audience members who were 65 years or older showed their moves to the “Twist.”