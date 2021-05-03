2 casinos now open at 50%

LOS ANGELES

Some restrictions have been eased at the two Navajo casinos that are open.

Brian Parrish, interim CEO at the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, said Tuesday that beginning this weekend Northern Edge and Fire Rock casinos will be offering food and drink for their patrons. However, there will still be no buffets.

The casinos have also been permitted to increase their occupancy from 25% to 50%.

Both of these changes are taking place as the percentage of Navajos who have been vaccinated has increased.

The changes are expected to make it possible for the two casinos to start showing a profit for the first time since they were reopened a month ago.

Twin Arrows near Flagstaff and Flowing Water in Hogback, New Mexico, will continue to remain closed at the present time, said Parrish.

Twin Arrows remains closed because of tribal restrictions prohibiting visitors to the reservation as an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among residents.

Flowing Water remains closed because its smaller size makes it difficult to implement social distancing protocols.

Parrish said enterprise officials are hoping to be able to open Twin Arrows and Flowing Water in the near future.