Business Briefs

Yessilth hired as project manager

TACOMA, Wash. – The Wenaha Group, a Native American-owned construction management consultant with five offices throughout Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, on July 19 announced the hiring of Shandiin Yessilth as a project manager.

Yessilth, a member of the Navajo Nation, joins Wenaha Group with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and technology from Arizona State University.

Having served in student leadership positions while earning her degree, Yessilth shows those same values and traits in her professional career, displaying a passion for the built environment.

As a project manager, she will care deeply about clients’ interests and enjoys the ongoing process of learning and sharing her knowledge with others.

Bashas’ Shiprock grand opening set

SHIPROCK – Bashas’ is celebrating the grand opening of Bashas’ Diné Market in Shiprock on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Located in the Tse’ Bit’ A’i Shopping Center at U.S. 491 and Highway 64, the 42,108-square-foot Diné Market is Bashas’ ninth grocery store on the Navajo Nation and second location in New Mexico.

Benjamin Clerk, a medicine man, will provide a blessing at 5 a.m. prior to the store’s official grand opening ceremony.

Representatives of the Navajo Nation, Shiprock Chapter, Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, and members of the Basha family will be on hand for a grand opening ceremony at 9 a.m.

Entertainment will be by the Sweet Water Travelers.

During the grand opening, residents are invited to explore the wide array of healthy, nutritious food choices through food samples and product demonstrations.

The first 300 shoppers who make purchases at the store on grand opening day will receive a free goodie bag filled with a variety of grocery items.

At least 95% of the store’s staff are Native American. Each store location gives back a percentage of its profits to the Navajo Nation.

Free business coaching offered

PHOENIX– To serve the Indigenous businesses community, Rainmaker Media Group LLC is offering free business coaching to help entrepreneurs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Chief Operations Officer Adrian Dotson, Navajo, announced that RMG is accepting applications from eligible entrepreneurs who need assistance developing simple and effective marketing strategies to increase sales.

“Businesses in tribal communities face unique challenges causing higher levels of economic disparities,” said Dotson. “The pandemic has intensified those disparities and caused further economic harm.”

According to Dotson, his free coaching program focuses on short-term recovery and long-term resiliency. He will coach participants through a proven framework, providing a foundation for future marketing activities.

“When I started in business, I fumbled numerous opportunities,” said Dotson. “My marketing efforts were arbitrary, I wasn’t getting anywhere, and I was frustrated.

“It wasn’t until I found a simple and effective marketing framework that I started to help my clients attract new prospects and retain existing customers easily,” he said.

RMG’s announcement comes at a critical time of uncertainty surrounding the use of COVID relief funding and the safe reopening of tribal communities.

Information: www.rainmakermedia.group

Native Edge Institutes

MESA, Ariz. – Native Edge Institutes, which aim to provide ways to explore and execute business fundamentals, are scheduled Aug. 20, from 9 am. to 4 p.m. (EDT), at the Sheraton Brooklyn Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

The institute is offered by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.

The agenda includes working with the U.S. Department of Transportation, government contracting, access to capital and marketing.