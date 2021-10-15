Navajo Times wins Newspaper of the year award; staff earn 33 better newspaper awards

HOOZDO

The Navajo Times won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest.

The Times won Newspaper of the Year in the non-daily category. This is the fifth time in the last six years the Times has won this top award.

Krista Allen, assistant editor, was named 2021 Journalist of the Year for her work covering the coronavirus pandemic in the Nation, her second of-the-year award in 2021.

She was also named Community Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club, also for her work on the pandemic in 2020.

The Times took home 33 awards ranging from reporting to news writing, and page design excellence to journalistic achievements and the distinguished “of-the-year” honors.

Thirty-six newspapers entered in the Better Newspapers Contest for a total of 884 entries. The contest comprises eight categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 18 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence.

The Times, known as Diné Bi Naaltsoos, with a non-daily circulation greater than 10,000, earned second place in general excellence and second place in reporting and newswriting excellence.

The Times captured first place for departmental news and copywriting excellence, second place for page design excellence, and first place for editorial page excellence.

As always, the Times earned first place for best use of photography and first in community service/journalistic achievement.

In the individual categories, former assistant editor Cindy Yurth won first place for assorted headlines, second place for best feature story (“Irish ‘pay forward’ 173-year-old favor”), first in enterprise reporting (“Who are Navajos for Trump?”), and first, second, and third for best column, feature or commentary.

Former government reporter Arlyssa Becenti won second place for best news story (“Diné react to Biden’s victory”) and third place for investigative reporting (“Hemp farmers decry ‘overreaction’, maintain innocence”).

Government reporter Rima Krisst won third place for best sustained coverage on the COVID-19 outbreak at a Winslow nursing home, and first place for her coverage on American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Reporter-photographer Donovan Quintero earned first place for best feature story (“‘I built this for my kids’”).

He also earned second place for best news photograph (“Firefighter carries chainsaw”) and first place for best feature photograph (“Gilbert Padilla stands next to his home”).

Quintero also won second and third for best feature photo layout or photo story (“Surviving Alone” and “Walking for a cause,” respectively).

Former photographer Sharon Chischilly won first places for best news photograph (“Vaccine offered to seniors 65 and over”). And former photographer Ravonelle Yazzie won first place for best feature photo layout or photo story (“The happiness of farming”).

As a group, Becenti, Krisst, Quintero, and Yurth earned second place for best sustained coverage or series for their coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in the Navajo Nation.

Krista Allen also earned second for investigative reporting (“‘We’re going to fight’”) and third for best feature photograph (“Henry Slim holds infant son at Page High School”).

The Times staff celebrated, applauding team efforts and acknowledging their success.

“I couldn’t have done this without a great team effort from everyone,” Quintero said. “A huge thanks to the print crew and all the other departments that make the Navajo Times the best paper in this area.”

Quintero also acknowledged the former reporters and photographers who’ve contributed their time and energy to creating the paper to what it is today.

In advertising, the Times won second place for general excellence and four awards for work by the advertising staff.

“Congratulations to my colleagues, and to my editorial team,” Allen said. “They truly work hard day and night and travel long distances and sometimes put themselves in harm’s way to get stories that no other newspaper has.

“I know how hard they work,” she said, “and I’m proud of each and every one of our reporters and photographers.”

Duane Beyal, editor of the Times, said at the awards ceremony on Saturday night, where four Times staffers were the only brown faces in the room, “We don’t talk much – we let our work do the talking.”

At one point, as ANA officials were handing out awards, one lady said, “Next year we should have the Navajo Times do this to save them from having to walk up here all night.”

Beyal said the awards fulfilled the goal of Publisher\CEO Tom Arviso Jr. who wanted to win the Newspaper of the Year award.

“These awards show the hard work and dedication of the Navajo Times staff,” he said, “and ultimately they are a salute to the Navajo people, whom we serve.”