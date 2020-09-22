In numbers: COVID-19 Across the Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation is back on 57-hour emergency weekend lockdowns after large family gatherings in Eastern Navajo and in the Fort Defiance agency resulted in a spike in potential new coronavirus cases in those areas. Test results for people reporting illnesses after the gatherings are pending.

The emergency weekend curfew that has been in effect for September now will start at 8 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday. Residents are ordered to stay home. Violators face possible $1,000 fines. Daily curfews will start at 8 p.m.

Meantime, overall coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation grew by 12 on Sept. 21. The case total now is 10,131.

For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported. At least 548 people have died on the Navajo Nation from the coronavirus.

Recoveries are 7,232.

On the Hopi service area, which also serves parts of the nearby Navajo Nation, cases grew by 4 to 445. There are at least 4 deaths at Hopi.

The following charts and maps show the extent and location of the coronavirus on and near the Navajo Nation. Hover over, tap or click the map markers and graph for expanded information.

NOTE: Navajo Nation officials have been reconciling discrepancies for July and August data. At the end of August, in a press release, the president’s office added 165 cases that occurred between April 6 and Aug. 12. Then, on Sept. 8, they added 2 more cases for July. Health officials also added 16 more deaths to the overall tally at the beginning of September. According to a news release, the deaths ocurred between May and August. Officials blamed several states for delayed results. On Sept. 16, officials added 49 previously unreported cases in New Mexico.