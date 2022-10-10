Northern Fair Indian Market returns

NAAT’ÁANIINÉEZ

While there are many things to look forward to with the return of Navajo Nation fairs, some artists and vendors are excited about the return of the Indian Markets.

One vendor, Tó’áhání Fashions, had increased sales during the pandemic.

However, like other people, they are still happy to be back at the fair.

“To be back at the fairs and to be able to mingle with k’é’ and relatives and friends? It was good to see them,” said Doreen Etsitty, part of the family-run Tó’áhání Fashions.

Leon Harvey is another jewelry artist who sold at the Northern Fair Indian Market. He is one of many who felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvey said he sold at the local flea and arts and crafts markets before the pandemic.

“I did miss the fair because of Covid,” he said.

He believes Covid really got in the way of many things throughout the last two years.

“It’s something we never expected and something we never should have seen it or gotten it,” Harvey said.

He shared his loss with Covid and said he lost two older sisters and one older brother because of COVID-19 complications.

Harvey said it feels good to be back at the fair despite the loss at the pandemic’s peak.

“You meet new people, people that you never knew,” he said. “You kind of want to learn things, want to know things, and want to know somebody and somebody to shake your hand.”

Sometimes people tease him, he said.

“You laugh, and you enjoy that laughter,” Harvey said.

Like old high school classmates, he also enjoys running into people he never sees.

“You meet a lot of people, different people, people that you want to meet,” Harvey said. “That’s one thing good about the fair besides all the fun, the song, and dance, the yé’ii bi cheii, the carnival, the powwow.

“That’s what I like; that’s what I enjoy doing,” he added.