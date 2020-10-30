REMINDER! CARES Hardship Assistance online application period starts Nov. 2

WINDOW ROCK

According to the controller’s office, the official online rollout of the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program will begin this Monday, Nov. 2.

The application portal will be available both on the Navajo Nation’s website, www.navajo-nsn.gov, and on the controller’s website, www.nnooc.org.

Paper applications will continue to be available to elders 65 and older, individuals with special needs or disabilities and other members who are unable to file an online application.

According to the controller’s office, additional paper applications have been delivered this week to all participating chapters and Navajo Nation divisions.

Controller Pearline Kirk said the Hardship Assistance is not first-come first-served and every application will be provided equal consideration regardless of when it is submitted up to the deadline. The application period is from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30.

The controller’s office will pick up completed paper applications from chapters weekly until the application period ends.

In December, the controller’s office will begin mailing checks ($1,500 for adults and $500 for minors) to eligible tribal members.

The controller’s office recommends that everyone who has access to the internet complete the application online as opposed to filling out a paper application as the information goes directly into the web-portal system.

Information: www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or NNCaresHelp@nnooc.org.