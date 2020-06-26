Friday, June 26, 2020
74° Clear

Select Page

Spike in cases may be due to relaxing weekend curfew

Arlyssa Becenti

Posted by | Jun 26, 2020 | , |

WINDOW ROCK

After nearly two weeks of a decline in COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation, Thursday night saw a big increase of 121 new cases.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation to 7,278, with recoveries reported to be at 3,859. There have been 348 deaths reported.

Although testing blitzes definitely added to the numbers, the increase also coincides with the incubation period of the virus after the suspension of the 57-hour lockdown for two weeks. The weekend curfew was reinstated last weekend and will be in effect this weekend as well.

“Today, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases of over 100, which is alarming,” stated President Jonathan Nez. “However, the increase of COVID-19 blitz-testing within the Nation is a factor. Traveling, not wearing a face mask, not cleaning and disinfecting, and not practicing social distancing increase your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19.”

Individuals who have tested positive are urged to stay at the isolation sites around the reservation until they test negative or complete the recommended duration of self-isolation.


Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council and Office of the President and Vice President. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @abecenti

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

74°
Clear
15% humidity
wind: 6mph SW
H 94 • L 50

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT