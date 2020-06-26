Spike in cases may be due to relaxing weekend curfew

WINDOW ROCK

After nearly two weeks of a decline in COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation, Thursday night saw a big increase of 121 new cases.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation to 7,278, with recoveries reported to be at 3,859. There have been 348 deaths reported.

Although testing blitzes definitely added to the numbers, the increase also coincides with the incubation period of the virus after the suspension of the 57-hour lockdown for two weeks. The weekend curfew was reinstated last weekend and will be in effect this weekend as well.

“Today, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases of over 100, which is alarming,” stated President Jonathan Nez. “However, the increase of COVID-19 blitz-testing within the Nation is a factor. Traveling, not wearing a face mask, not cleaning and disinfecting, and not practicing social distancing increase your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19.”

Individuals who have tested positive are urged to stay at the isolation sites around the reservation until they test negative or complete the recommended duration of self-isolation.