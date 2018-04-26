50th anniversary

Winslow grad chose Diné College over Harvard

TSAILE, Ariz.

In 1986, and with the rare opportunity to go to college anywhere she wanted, Winslow High School graduate Charlene Jackson chose Diné College, according to a news release from Diné College.

The youngest daughter of former Diné College (then Navajo Community College) President Dean C. Jackson, Charlene was accepted to the prestigious Harvard University.

But instead, she chose to stay close to home in Teesto, Arizona, which is the hometown of the Jackson family, including former Arizona state Sen. Jack Jackson Jr. Charlene Jackson, now a practicing attorney in the Phoenix metro area, attended Diné College straight out of Winslow High from 1987 to 1989. Winslow is highly regarded for its academics.

Current Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch is a Harvard Law School graduate, a Leupp native and also a Winslow High alumna.

Charlene said she selected Diné College because of her late father. Her father is credited with incorporating the cradleboard philosophy into the school curriculum, which eventually became the college’s philosophy.

“My father firmly believed that he could not expect other people to send their children to (Navajo Community College) if he was not willing to send his own children to the college,” Charlene said. “As a result, I attended Diné College for my first two years of college.” She graduated from Diné College in May 1989 with an associate in liberal arts.

After graduation at Tsaile, Arizona, she attended the University of Arizona and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She went on to college of law where she earned a doctorate degree in 1994.

Today, she said her Phoenix-area legal practice caters to tribal organizations on operational issues, human resources matters, organizational development, contracts, gaming, housing, policy development and revision.

