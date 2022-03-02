Diné College kicks off sessions to hear from communities

TSAILE, Ariz.

Diné College kicked off its strategic design sessions with a webinar two weeks ago. The college launched the process to chart a new path for the future, according to a college news release.

During the webinar, new strategic themes were unveiled that will help guide the college into the next decade. The themes are: academic quality and growth, accessibility, college health and wellness, holistic integration, culture and environment and facilities.

In an inclusive and transparency effort, the college will host town hall meetings, listening sessions and stakeholder committee meetings, which will be conducted in person and/or virtually.

Samantha Begay, a student who attended the webinar, said, “I lived in Germany and traveled around different countries.

“Being home and integrating our Diné philosophy into my learning is so crucial for me as a mom,” she said, “as a Diné woman striving to be a leader, and just knowing one day I will be the matriarch of my own family. I want to make my family and our people proud.”

She said Diné College helps her meet her goals and thanked the college for listening.

As the Nation’s college, there is much potential to create a vision to include all voices from communities. The president of the college, Charles Roessel, said close to 90% of all tribal college and university graduates stay or return and give back to their communities.

“What kind of programs and assistance can Diné College provide, so college graduates are doing more than transactional tasks, but rather, helping to build our Nation?” he asked.

“These are the types of answers we are seeking,” he said. “But more importantly, we have to ensure we are asking the right questions for our college’s future.”

The event included about 90 participants and received nearly 1,000 views on Diné College’s Facebook page.

The college acknowledged feedback and will meet with the stakeholders committee to arrange comments, suggestions and other feedback based on academic and financial rankings in a final strategic design report.

One-half of the Navajo population lives on the reservation. Therefore, one goal of this strategic design process is to hear from Navajos who are residing in metropolitan areas.

There will be listening sessions held in Phoenix, Albuquerque, Washington, D.C., as well as other urban areas. These listening sessions will be held from February to May.

Sessions will be held at the Diné College Window Rock Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Diné College Tuba City Center on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

These events will be conducted in-person and streamed live on Diné College’s Facebook page.

Leaders, educators and community residents are encouraged to join the sessions to voice ideas and/or questions as to how the college can improve and be more responsive to the needs of the people. More tour dates will be announced.