Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle school celebrates School Lunch Hero Day

BLOOMFIELD, N.M.

Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle School is located 25 miles south of Bloomfield, near Huerfano Mountain, which is one of the sacred mountains to the Navajo people.

With School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, nutrition professionals at Eastern Navajo Agency Bureau of Indian Education/grant schools deserve to be honored and recognized. Especially since a lot of schools closed due to COVID-19 with some recently going back to in-person learning.

From serving in school cafeterias to serving curbside, bus delivery or grab-and-go meals for children, they worked nonstop.

The year 2020-21 was one of the most challenging to work in the school nutrition program. School nutrition workers faced the challenges and, with the help with USDA waivers, most schools were able to serve children from one to 18 years old and delivered meals to children or to parents picking up meals.

Between preparing healthy food, adhering to nutrition standards, chain supply shortages and offering service with a smile, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle School nutrition professionals had a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, School Lunch Hero Day is celebrated annually since 2013. The day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to more than 30 million of America’s students.

School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow many federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools.

School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity to thank these hardworking heroes, said Marylou Nez Begay, director of Food Service for Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community School.

For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. Student enrollment might not be high, but the school serves children with the help of bus drivers, bus assistants, custodians and other volunteers.

They are also heros by not only delivering meals but also school educational packets and laptops to students for remote learning.

Recognize and honor all the food service managers, cooks, kitchen helpers and volunteers for their dedication.

A special thanks to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for signing the proclamation declaring May 6 as “School Lunch Hero Day.”