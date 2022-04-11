Education Briefs | Largo’s poem wins Tribal College Journal writing contest

CROWNPOINT

On March 16, the Tribal College Journal notified Ronnie Largo that his poem was the winner of the 2022 student creative writing competition.

As a result, he will be featured in the 2022 spring edition of the publication and on its website (www.tcjstudent.org).

Largo is a creative writing student at Navajo Technical University.

Largo said, “It was an unexpected surprise. I feel happy that my poem was selected. I couldn’t have done this without the encouragement from my instructor, Anita Roastingear, and my poem took off.”

Largo, a Marine Corps veteran from Thoreau, is currently enrolled as a full-time student in NTU’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program in creative writing and new media.

The Tribal College Journal holds annual contests in student writing, art and film. All tribal colleges and universities can enter students in this competition, and the winners are featured in the TCJ print and online publications.

Roastingear is an associate professor for the bachelor’s in creative writing and new media.

She said, “Our program is one of the many programs offered by Navajo Technical University, and the program provides the knowledge and skills needed to secure gainful employment in a digital environment, to publish and market creative works online, or simply to function as a full participant in this new digital age.”

Information: Anita Roastingear, aroastingear@navajotech.edu

NACA third quarter honor roll

SUN VALLEY, Ariz. – The Native American Christian Academy has announced honor roll students for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

The “A” honor roll students earn grades between 94 and 100 percent while maintaining academic balance. “B” honor roll students earn grades between 93 and 88 percent while maintaining academic balance.

The “A” Honor Roll students are Izaeya Silas and Garett Skeets.

“B” honors were earned by Kirra Jensen, Nashyla King, Mindy Wilson, Rhyan Jensen, Seth Yazzie, Diamond Yazzie, Jamal Barker, Jeff Chee, Jeremiah Silas, Greg Skeets, Bridgette Barker, Trisha Barker, Jaselynn Martinez, Jocelyn Dick, Moyah Lee, Grace Brown, Jenna Barker, Philica Yazzie, Waylynnsia Yazzie, and Rondel Benally.

Native American Christian Academy is a private Christian school for students in grades K-12. Registration is now being accepted for the 2022-23 school year. Day students are welcome.

NM to launch adult diploma program, another way to earn high school credential

SANTA FE – New Mexico adults have a new option for attaining their secondary school credentials with the National External Diploma Program, thanks to a partnership between the New Mexico Higher Education and Public Education departments.

New Mexico will recognize adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma Program as valid secondary credentials starting this year.

The NEDP adult diploma is the first competency-based high school completion option for adults approved in the state and the third recognized option available to New Mexicans needing to demonstrate mastery of high school-level skills.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved $250,000 to begin delivering the program this year via the state’s 26 adult education providers and eight adult literacy providers.

Stephanie M. Rodriguez, secretary of Higher Education, said, “Providing educational options that meet New Mexicans where they are is key to helping students gain the skills they need to enter and advance in the workforce and continue into higher education.”

Kurt Steinhaus, Public Education secretary, said, “While we wish every student could succeed on the K-12 pathway to a high school diploma, we recognize that many New Mexico adults could not do so due to obstacles beyond their control.”

While New Mexico adults have historically had the option to pursue high school equivalency credentials by passing the GED or HiSET exams, the NEDP program allows students to acquire a state-issued diploma rather than a high school equivalency.

Nearly 15% of New Mexico adults currently lack a high school diploma or equivalency. High school diplomas and equivalency credentials help New Mexicans meet minimum requirements for employment opportunities, admission to colleges, universities, and trade schools, and eligibility for military service.

Last year, 308 New Mexico adults earned a high school equivalency credential, which is expected to increase as New Mexico emerges from the pandemic.

Information: hed.state.nm.us

Native Teens can learn to guide on the San Juan River in Utah

BLUFF, Utah – This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Canyonlands Field Institute’s Native Teen Guide-in-training Camp.

This is an overnight trip along the San Juan River in southeastern Utah. This is open to 13- to 17-year-olds (rising 8th to 12th grade) Native teens from any tribe or nation.

The camp is from June 21 to 28, beginning at Sand Island, which launches into a river trip down the San Juan through the desert landscapes and canyons of the Diné.

The trip lasts eight days and seven nights. Food, camping gear, and instruction are included.

The program costs $50 per participant.

This camp incorporates many different curriculum objectives. In general, this program helps nurture the healthy development of Native teens by connecting them with nature through experiences like whitewater rafting, visiting cultural heritage sites, engaging in unplugged camping, and fostering community.

This curriculum is run by Native guides with years of experience teaching technical skills and connecting people with the environment.

Under the mentorship of Native guides, participants will learn many marketable skills, including technical whitewater boating, leadership development, first aid, natural and cultural history exploration, commercial cooking, and more.

Alumni have developed careers in outdoor recreation and the guiding industry. Instructors seek to establish relationships with the students and can serve as references or mentors after the trip.

Information: Native Teen Guide in Training Camp.