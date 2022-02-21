Education Briefs | NPC construction program flourishes despite pandemic

SHOWLOW, Ariz.

Northland Pioneer College’s construction program is flourishing despite the pandemic.

As Construction Department Chair Jorge Meza explains, “We worked diligently, even during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was hard, but we were able to finish our training and study.”

He said the program is at full capacity in terms of student registration for the Holbrook Skills Center’s spring 2022 programs.

NPC’s Construction Technology program covers masonry and concrete systems, framing, roofing, thermal and moisture protection, and electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems.

Currently, all of Meza’s second-year construction students have received their OSHA-10 certificates and National Center for Construction Education and Research certificates.

“The skills center in Holbrook shows the working construction world what we are all about,” Meza said. “It’s a place where students literally build on everything they have studied and use all the tools and skills they have learned to finish a real project.”

In addition, for the fourth year in a row, area high school students enrolled in NPC’s dual credit Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology program have been building tiny houses.

These housing units will soon be placed at the Northeast Arizona Training Center in Taylor.

Initially, the housing units will be available for police academy recruits during their 20-week academy classes.

Fire and police personnel from around the state who come to the facility for ongoing and re-certification classes will have rooms available.

“NPC is ready to graduate students and fill the market demand,” says Meza. “Our program has a real impact on local communities; we often see disadvantaged students who have had a rough time in their lives and do not have much of a support system.

“This program has truly turned their lives around,” he said. “I am genuinely proud of all of my students’ accomplishments and of being able to give them a purpose and a career.”

In addition to the skills center in Holbrook, which houses construction, welding, energy and industrial technician and computer repair programs, NPC is currently building a new 28,820 square foot skills center facility on its Show Low campus.

Information: www.npc.edu/construction or Jorge Meza, 928-524-7456 or Jorge.meza@npc.edu

Francis, Campbell awarded Pizza Edge Scholarship

THATCHER, Ariz.—Eastern Arizona College’s 37th Annual Scholarship Banquet was held this past semester to recognize the academic achievements of over 100 EAC students, including Lionesha Francis and Richard Campbell.

Francis, from Chinle, and Campbell, from Lukachukai, were awarded the Pizza Edge Scholarship, which pays full tuition for one year.

The Pizza Edge Scholarship is given to students with a high GPA and who demonstrate good character, citizenship, and integrity.

At EAC’s campus in Thatcher, the banquet recognized donors and recipients of 60 scholarships.

Students who wish to receive scholarships for the next school year should complete scholarship applications by March 1 for priority consideration.

Information: David Udall, 928-428-8296 or https://www.eacalumni.org

Governing board applicants wanted

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Pagetis is seeking an applicant for a vacant seat on the Grand Canyon Unified School District No. 4 Governing Board.

Applicants must reside in the school district and vote in Arizona. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Interested applicants can download an application online and email it to cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov or fax it to 928-526-1469.

All applications must have a live signature and be mailed to 2384 N. Steves Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86004 by March 14.

An advisory committee consisting of district residents and a current board member will conduct interviews and advise the superintendent.

Information: 928-679-8070 or cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov.