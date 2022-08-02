Education Briefs | NTU wins chapter of the year

CROWNPOINT

On July 15 Navajo Technical University’s American Indigenous Business Leaders Chapter won first place in the chapter of the year competition in the tribal college category.

The chapter won $1,000 at the National American Indigenous Business Leadership Conference at the Aqua Caliente Resort Rancho Mirage in Mirage, California.

Members that attended the event are Frederika Thomas, president; Romulus Cordova, vice president; Christopher Beyal, secretary; Devin Chee, treasurer; Larris Enrico, coordinator; and Kaitlin Freeland, student senate representative.

Tilda Woody, advisor for NTU’s chapter and assistant professor of accounting, said, “I see them laying a foundation for being an outstanding leader in their business endeavors.”

Courtesy photo | Navajo Technical University

Members of Navajo Technical University’s American Indigenous Business Leaders Chapter include, left to right, Romulus Cordova, Kaitland Freeland, Christopher Beyal, Devin Chee, Tilda A. Harrison-Woody, Larris Enrico, and Frederika Thomas.

NAJA awards $50,000 to 5 Indigenous journalism students

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Native American Journalists Association partnered with the Facebook Journalism Project to establish the NAJA-Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship in 2018 to support quality journalism that strengthens and connects communities.

For the 2022-23 school year, NAJA will award five scholarships of $10,000 each to Indigenous students pursuing careers in media.

Receiving the NAJA-Facebook Scholarship are:

Shondiin Silversmith, Diné, of Arizona State University;

Lyric Aquino, Tewa, of New York University;

Grace Benally, Diné, of ASU;

Sierra Alvarez, Diné, of ASU; and

Carrie Johnson, Chickasaw/Pawnee, of Austin College.

NAJA will award a total of $250,000 in scholarships through the Facebook Journalism Project.

NAJA student members can also apply for the annual Native American Journalism Fellowship, NBC News Summer Fellowship, NAJA-NYU Journalism Scholarship and other training opportunities throughout the year.

Greyhills students participate in MS(2) program

TUBA CITY – Daneyah Chief and Shyla Manygoats, incoming sophomores at Greyhills Academy in Tuba City, participated in the prestigious math and science program called MS(2).

Chief is Nooda’ii Ashiihí, born for Tkashchí’íí. Her chei is Kinyaa’áaníí, and her nali is Tó’ahaní.

Manygoats is Biih bitoodnii, born for Tódích’íi’nii. Her chei is Ta’neeszahnii, and her nali is Tl’izilání.

The program is a rigorous and challenging outreach program at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

It is free of charge and runs for three consecutive summers for high school students, five weeks each summer.

Diné College awarded $2.9M for internet services

WASHINGTON –?The?Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on July 22 announced it has awarded Diné College $2.9 million to improve internet access, provide hardware, and invest in information technology staff.

This is part of the first grants from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

Diné College is one of five minority-serving colleges and universities receiving grants totaling $10.6 million.

Other awardees include Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, and Minority-Serving Institutions across the United States.

Don Graves, deputy secretary of commerce, said, “The Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program enables these institutions to be a resource for access, digital skills training, and workforce development programs for students and the community to help level the economic playing field.”

The CMC program is part of President Biden’s Internet for All Initiative which directs $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding high-speed internet access and connectivity to eligible colleges and universities.

NM announces Indigenous Youth Council

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department on Monday announced the members of the 2022 Indigenous Youth Council.

The council was established in February 2021 following two listening sessions that department held with Indigenous youth from across the state.

Members representing the 23 nations, tribes, Pueblos, and urban areas were selected to engage with the department and help steer the work of the council.

Indigenous Youth Council

Returning members: Alysia Coriz, Kewa; Ian Teller, Navajo; Jeremy Begay, Mescalero Apache; Shayna Naranjo, Santa Clara Pueblo; and Trinity Roybal, Pojoaque Pueblo.

New members: Ameerah Suina Thomas, Laguna; Andrea Toledo, Jemez; Chenoa Scippio, Navajo; Cheyenne Gallegos-Harjo, Santa Ana; Joel Biakaiddy, Navajo; and

Joseph Harker, Zuni; Kaiya Brown, Navajo; Kaleia Vicenti, Zuni; Kari Vallo, Acoma; Kiera Toya, Jemez; K’wani Cortés, Acoma; Kylea Garcia, Kewa; Levi Shije, Zia; and

Mathis Quintana, Jicarilla Apache; Taneya Garcia, Santa Ana and Acoma; Taylor Lucero, Laguna.

Throughout their term, council members meet regularly with department staff to provide feedback on strategy, initiatives and projects.