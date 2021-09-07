First-year students at USU include 3 Diné

LOGAN, Utah

Utah State University welcomes more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.

The following local students were admitted and began college this week:

• Joshua Smallcanyon, from Kayenta, will attend USU-Blanding campus.

• Bernina Harrison, from Kayenta, will attend the USU-Blanding campus.

• Alicia Skeets, from Shiprock, will attend the USU-Blanding campus.

USU President Noelle Cockett said, “We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success.”

San Juan College holiday closure

FARMINGTON — The San Juan College campus will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6.

There will be no classes or activities scheduled, and all offices will be closed. This includes the main campus, as well as the East Campus in Aztec, West Campus in Kirtland, and all other satellite locations.

The Health and Human Performance Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observation of Labor Day as well.

The San Juan College Department of Public Safety will continue to have security officers on duty. If you need assistance, contact a security officer for non-emergencies at 505-566-4444. For more emergent needs, officers can be contacted at 505-566-3333.

The campus will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

NM Indigenous Youth Council presents final report

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Indigenous Youth Council presented its final report and recommendations to improve indigenous youth wellness to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and tribal leaders at the 2021 State-Tribal Leader Summit two weeks ago.

The summit, established in 2009 under the State Tribal Collaboration Act, seeks to ensure that tribal priorities guide state-level policymaking and funding priorities.

The Indigenous Youth Council’s presentation was the first of its kind at this event.

The Youth Wellness Summit was held virtually on June 11 and 12 with 50 indigenous youth, ages 16 to 25.

The summit gathered feedback on indigenous youth health and well-being.

The council’s recommendations are organized into four priority areas: physical, mental, social and emotional, and spiritual and cultural wellness.

The recommendations are directed to state and tribal leadership as well as other tribal partners.

Kaylee Wood, Jicarilla Apache, a council member, said, “I am in hopes that each IYC member work alongside our tribal leaders to take these recommendations back to our respective tribes, nations, and pueblos.”

Triston Black, Navajo, another member, said, “Our cultural values, languages, and teachings make us one people, and these recommendations bring us together for our future generations.”

Shayna Naranjo, Santa Clara, also a member, said, “My hope for the recommendations we pushed forward is that their significance is upheld and actualized for the well-being and safety of New Mexico’s Indigenous youth.”

Information: www.iad.state.nm.us/from-the-office/indigenous-youth-council

Diné College reports 1,339 students enrolled

TSAILE, Ariz. – After the second week of classes for the fall 2021 semester, Diné College has 1,339 students registered, a decrease of 29 students from the fall 2020 enrollment, according to a news release from Diné College.

The college is seeing a higher number of first-time incoming freshmen enrolled.

Director of Enrollment Priscilla Leonard said, “We have 131 freshmen students enrolled this fall, 76 of those who graduated from high school this year.

“This shows more freshmen students are staying close to home,” she said.

“Also, 823 students returned this fall, which is higher than last year’s continuing student enrollment. Last year’s increase in returning students very likely contributed to the increase in continuing students this fall.”

For the fall 2021 semester, the number of online courses was increased, masks and vaccinations are required for students and staff, and the campus is closed to visitors

Win cash in UNITY’s poster contest

MESA, Ariz. – Native youth ages 14 to 24 are invited to win cash prizes in UNITY’s COVID-19 impacts poster contest.

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 5.

Both hand-drawn or computer illustrations are accepted. First place is $250, second is $150 and third is $100.

The posters should encourage youth to share their pandemic experiences by taking the youth and young adult COVID-19 impacts study.

Every Native youth has had a different experience with COVID-19. This poster contest is a way for artists to share their story through art.

Information: 480-718-9793.

Diné College increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College joins the trend in increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour regular full-time employees as of Aug. 26, 2021, which positively impacted more than two thirds of the College’s workforce. Diné College has 276 employees.

Currently, the federal and Navajo Nation minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour. The state of Arizona increased their minimum wage to $12.15 an hour and the state of New Mexico to $10.50 an hour.

Diné College President, Charles “Monty” Roessel, said how could we ask an employee to work during a pandemic and earn less than $10 per hour. “At the beginning of this year, the administration vowed to do something about it. We committed to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.”

In order to practice our mission and philosophy, we must start with honoring the employees that make this College, said Roessel.

With the increase in minimum wage, the College will also have increased expectations for employees that will include updating job descriptions and re-envisioning performance evaluations that align with the College’s four Core Institutional Values to achieve the mission and vision of the College. These are:

Ahił na’anish: Cooperating and helping one another, keeping all employees well informed, using proper language for communication, respecting one another on equal terms, and honoring K’é.

Ił ídlí: Respecting the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of the Diné people, maintaining safe, courteous, respectful, and positive learning environments, and valuing inclusiveness.

Ił ééhózin: Understanding, thoughtfulness, competence, confidence, conscientiousness, and reflectivity for serving the needs of the Diné people.

“Diné College is in the process of transforming who we are and what we offer. I want all of you to know that we are excited to meet this new future together and with the mutual respect needed to meet our aspirations,” Roessel said.

Visit the Diné College website for a list of current open positions and learn more about how to apply.