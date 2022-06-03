Slideshow | Graduations around the Navajo Nation

High school seniors continued to celebrate graduations across the Navajo Nation in May. View a slideshow featuring some highlights.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen Monument Valley High graduate Sonomie Bigman chats with her classmate during pomp and circumstance at commencement inside the Cougars Gymnasium in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on May 27.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A Window Rock High graduate receives a hug during commencement at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance on Friday.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado High graduating senior and valedictorian Jasmine Hardy waves to the crowd when she is introduced on Friday during Ganado High’s graduation in Burnside, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen Monument Valley High graduates Chalyishia Tsosie and Theo Tohsonie celebrate and laugh with their classmates during commencement inside the Cougars Gymnasium in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on May 27.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A Window Rock High graduate embraces one of his family members after receiving his diploma during commencement at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center on Friday in Fort Defiance.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A Ganado High graduate holds her high school diploma in her hand on Friday in Burnside, Ariz.